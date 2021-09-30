CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor Pool Picks: Week 4, 2021

Cover picture for the articleOk, this author has most definitely lost it. Right? But of all the people who might be able to successfully game plan against Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, it probably is Bill Belichick. Yes, he is working with a rookie QB in Mac Jones, but his defense is one of the best in the league, and matches up very nicely against the Bucs offense. After looking at the table below, how comfortable do you feel knowing that the building will be electric on Brady’s return?

