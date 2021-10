The Leadership Georgia Board of Trustees is proud to announce the 2022 Class of Leadership Georgia. Leadership Georgia will be celebrating its 50th year in 2022. Incoming President, Teresa MacCartney, and her program chair team have a wonderful slate of programs for this new class to enjoy and from which to benefit. None of this would be possible without the amazing support of our alumni, and we want everyone to know how grateful we are for your support.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO