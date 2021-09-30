The Shot Caller's Report - Wk 4 Quarterbacks

Darnold had never averaged more than 18.9 FPts/G in any season with the Jets … but thankfully he’s no longer stuck in New York. He and the Panthers are 3-0 and he’s produced at least 23.9 fantasy points in each game with the most recent, his best of the season (28.3 against Houston). He’ll face another Texas opponent in the Cowboys who rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing QBs. They are one of only two teams to have yielded over 1000 passing yards through three games (the other is Tampa Bay). The ‘Boys have pressured opposing QBs just 16 times in 130 pass plays. The Panthers have three quality receivers – D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs may be able to take one of those away from Darnold, but not all three. Darnold will have a good day as he tries to keep up with Dak Prescott and the potent Dallas offense.