Comment on: ‘Dupilumab-associated ocular surface disease: presentation, management and long-term sequelae’

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) is the study of genetic influences on an individual’s response to medications. Improvements in the quality and quantity of PGx research over the past two decades have enabled the establishment of commercial markets for PGx tests. Nevertheless, PGx testing has yet to be adopted as a routine practice in clinical care. Accordingly, policy regulating the commercialization and reimbursement of PGx testing is in its infancy. Several papers have been published on the topic of challenges, or ‘barriers’ to clinical adoption of this healthcare innovation. However, many do not include recent evidence from randomized controlled trials, economic utility studies, and qualitative assessments of stakeholder opinions. The present paper revisits the most cited barriers to adoption of PGx testing: evidence for clinical utility, evidence for economic effectiveness, and stakeholder awareness. We consider these barriers in the context of reviewing PGx literature published over the past two decades and emphasize data from commercial PGx testing companies, since they have published the largest datasets. We conclude with a discussion of existing limitations to PGx testing and recommendations for progress.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 12 HOURS AGO