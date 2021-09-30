CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Comment on: ‘Dupilumab-associated ocular surface disease: presentation, management and long-term sequelae’

By Tomoyuki Kawada ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4426-4644
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Popiela MZ, Barbara R, Turnbull AMJ, Corden E, Martinez-Falero BS, O’Driscoll D, et al. Dupilumab-associated ocular surface disease: presentation, management and long-term sequelae. Eye. 2021 Jan. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-020-01379-9. 2. Touhouche AT, Cassagne M, Bérard E, Giordano-Labadie F, Didier A, Fournié P, et al. Incidence and risk factors for dupilumab associated ocular...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
reviewofoptometry.com

VI Associated with Two-fold Greater Risk of Chronic Disease

Rates of neuropsychiatric, cardiometabolic and musculoskeletal diseases were higher among the VI population. Photo: Getty Images. Across their lifespan, adults living with vision impairment (VI) have a significantly higher longitudinal chance of developing neuropsychiatric disorders, cardiometabolic diseases and musculoskeletal comorbidities. The retrospective study, based at the University of Michigan, included...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genome-wide association study identifies new risk loci for Alzheimer disease

Seven new genes can be added to the list of risk loci for late-onset Alzheimer disease (AD), according to a new study published in Nature Genetics. The findings highlight immune dysregulation and protein aggregation as contributors to the pathogenesis of the disease, but the identified variants represent just a small fraction of the genetic risk of AD.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Atherosclerosis present in 42% of adults without heart disease

A study conducted in Sweden found that about 42% of the participants without known heart disease or symptoms had fatty deposits in the arteries of their heart, which experts call atherosclerosis. Approximately 5% of the participants had significant obstruction of blood flow in one or more of the three coronary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Long-term data on tisagenlecleucel

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. In 2018, the FDA approved tisagenlecleucel, an anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product, as a third-line treatment for adults with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, high-grade B cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma based on promising responses observed in the phase II JULIET trial. Now, a follow-up analysis of this trial provides insights into the long-term safety and outcomes of such therapy.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dupilumab#Disease#Touhouche#Cas#Takeda A#Thyssen Jp#Halling Overgaard As
Medagadget.com

Eyevensys Electrotransfection System for Ocular Disease: Interview with Patricia Zilliox, CEO

Eyevensys, a medtech company based in France, has developed the Eyevensys Electrotransfection System, a non-viral transfection system for the treatment of ocular diseases. So far, the firm has demonstrated the safety of the technique in treating noninfectious uveitis and is developing treatments for geographic atrophy, retinitis pigmentosa, and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
HEALTH
reviewofoptometry.com

Not All Eye Disease Associated with Cognitive Decline

Glaucoma was the only condition in this study to be associated with cognitive decline. Photo: Michael Chaglasian, OD, and Sarah B. Klein, OD. Click image to enlarge. Previous studies have shown a relationship between vision impairment (VI) and declining cognitive function in older adults, but few have examined the relationship between eye disease and cognitive functionality. Researchers recently examined the association between VI or eye disease and three-year changes in cognitive test scores to explore whether sex, education and hearing loss act as effect modifiers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Machine learning identifies the independent role of dysplasia in the prediction of response to chemotherapy in AML

The independent prognostic impact of specific dysplastic features in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) remains controversial and may vary between genomic subtypes. We apply a machine learning framework to dissect the relative contribution of centrally reviewed dysplastic features and oncogenetics in 190 patients with de novo AML treated in ALFA clinical trials. One hundred and thirty-five (71%) patients achieved complete response after the first induction course (CR). Dysgranulopoiesis, dyserythropoiesis and dysmegakaryopoiesis were assessable in 84%, 83% and 63% patients, respectively. Multi-lineage dysplasia was present in 27% of assessable patients. Micromegakaryocytes (q = 0.01), hypolobulated megakaryocytes (q = 0.08) and hyposegmented granulocytes (q = 0.08) were associated with higher ELN-2017 risk. Using a supervised learning algorithm, the relative importance of morphological variables (34%) for the prediction of CR was higher than demographic (5%), clinical (2%), cytogenetic (25%), molecular (29%), and treatment (5%) variables. Though dysplasias had limited predictive impact on survival, a multivariate logistic regression identified the presence of hypolobulated megakaryocytes (p = 0.014) and micromegakaryocytes (p = 0.035) as predicting lower CR rates, independently of monosomy 7 (p = 0.013), TP53 (p = 0.004), and NPM1 mutations (p = 0.025). Assessment of these specific dysmegakarypoiesis traits, for which we identify a transcriptomic signature, may thus guide treatment allocation in AML.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Barriers to clinical adoption of pharmacogenomic testing in psychiatry: a critical analysis

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) is the study of genetic influences on an individual’s response to medications. Improvements in the quality and quantity of PGx research over the past two decades have enabled the establishment of commercial markets for PGx tests. Nevertheless, PGx testing has yet to be adopted as a routine practice in clinical care. Accordingly, policy regulating the commercialization and reimbursement of PGx testing is in its infancy. Several papers have been published on the topic of challenges, or ‘barriers’ to clinical adoption of this healthcare innovation. However, many do not include recent evidence from randomized controlled trials, economic utility studies, and qualitative assessments of stakeholder opinions. The present paper revisits the most cited barriers to adoption of PGx testing: evidence for clinical utility, evidence for economic effectiveness, and stakeholder awareness. We consider these barriers in the context of reviewing PGx literature published over the past two decades and emphasize data from commercial PGx testing companies, since they have published the largest datasets. We conclude with a discussion of existing limitations to PGx testing and recommendations for progress.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy