Public hearing on Consumers Energy’s integrated resource plan is postponed

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced today it is postponing a public hearing that was supposed to be this afternoon, on Consumers Energy’s long-range plan for providing electric service.

The hearing was set to take place at Saginaw Valley State University, but was postponed for safety because employees of the MPSC were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

At the hearing, commissioners were going to listen to customer input on Consumers Energy Co.’s integrated resource plan, or IRP, showcasing the utility’s plans for delivering electricity to its residential and business customers in Michigan.

The MPSC is rescheduling it’s two public meetings on the matter. While there is not yet a confirmed date for the first hearing, the second public hearing is virtual and scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The public will be able to participate through videoconference and phone which is available through this Microsoft Teams hearing link . Those wanting to take part by phone can call 248-509-0316 and enter the conference ID 634 972 57# when prompted.

