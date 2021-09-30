Blue Jays' Bo Bichette after huge night vs. Yankees: 'Biggest moments of my life'

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette had a magical night Wednesday against the New York Yankees, and the 23-year-old insisted it was one of the best games of his career.

"These are the biggest moments of my life so far," Bichette said, according to the Toronto Sun's Rob Longley. "Hopefully, there are a lot bigger ones in the future."

Bichette hit two home runs, including a game-winning solo shot in the eighth inning. The crowd at Rogers Centre went wild as Bichette rounded the bases.

Toronto's 6-5 victory over the Yankees was huge. It kept the Blue Jays within one game of the Boston Red Sox for the AL's second wild-card spot with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Blue Jays have made the playoffs just once since 2017, losing the AL wild card to the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

Bichette is in his third season with the Blue Jays and has played a significant role in the club's success this year. The All-Star is hitting .295/.340/.476 with 28 home runs and 101 RBI in 155 games.

If he continues playing well, the Blue Jays will have a very good shot at making the playoffs.