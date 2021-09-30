Ronaldo’s late show and the ‘crisis’ at Barcelona – Football Weekly Extra

Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, Nicky Bandini, Lars Sivertsen and Sid Lowe to review Wednesday’s Champions League games, the state of Barça and rewards for footballers getting vaccinated

The panel start by taking on Wednesday night’s Champion’s League fixtures, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-minute winner, Chelsea’s second-half collapse and Barcelona’s defeat to Benfica.

Sid joins to discuss the ongoing ‘crisis’ at the Spanish club – who, following a slash in their salary cap, reportedly have a wage bill lower than Watford. Maybe they need a new manager – but with their issues, who will they attract?

The panel also discuss Max’s dodgy knowledge of plate tectonics, using restaurant vouchers as a way of tempting more vaccinations among Premier League players and, of course, Mark Langdon’s most recent vegetable revelations.

Back on Monday.

Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

