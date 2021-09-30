CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronaldo’s late show and the ‘crisis’ at Barcelona – Football Weekly Extra

By Max Rushden
The Guardian
Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, Nicky Bandini, Lars Sivertsen and Sid Lowe to review Wednesday’s Champions League games, the state of Barça and rewards for footballers getting vaccinated

The panel start by taking on Wednesday night’s Champion’s League fixtures, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-minute winner, Chelsea’s second-half collapse and Barcelona’s defeat to Benfica.

Sid joins to discuss the ongoing ‘crisis’ at the Spanish club – who, following a slash in their salary cap, reportedly have a wage bill lower than Watford. Maybe they need a new manager – but with their issues, who will they attract?

The panel also discuss Max’s dodgy knowledge of plate tectonics, using restaurant vouchers as a way of tempting more vaccinations among Premier League players and, of course, Mark Langdon’s most recent vegetable revelations.

Back on Monday.

Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Support The Guardian

The Guardian is editorially independent. And we want to keep our journalism open and accessible to all. But we increasingly need our readers to fund our work.

SPORTbible

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Once Again Football's Highest Paid Star

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved back ahead of Lionel Messi on the list of highest paid footballers, after Messi's move to PSG from Barcelona decreased his earnings. Ronaldo and Messi are so inexorably linked that it was almost inevitable the Portugal forward would end up returning to Manchester United just weeks after the Argentina star left Barca.
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

Barcelona leave it late to snatch draw against Granada

Defender Ronald Araujo came to Barcelona's rescue with a last-gasp equaliser to deny lowly Granada a second successive La Liga victory at the Nou Camp. Araujo struck in the final minute of normal time amid a concerted flurry to cancel out Domingos Duarte's early opener and spare his side's blushes as the game finished 1-1.
UEFA
ESPN

Barcelona in crisis: Awful football, fan anger, loss of identity, spiraling debt and Koeman vs. Laporta

Barcelona are in a state of crisis, of that there can be no doubt. It is potentially the greatest crisis in the club's history -- even including the four decades spent while Spain was run by a right-wing dictator who disliked Catalan culture, banned the language and imprisoned or "disappeared" many from that city and its environs. But question a dozen different people and you'll almost certainly get a dozen different answers as to what they believe the true crisis at the club to be.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Langdon
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Sid Lowe
Person
Max Rushden
Person
Slash
Person
Barry Glendenning
IBTimes

Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Opens Up On Dream Football Scenario

Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, recently revealed that her dream is to see one of her family members wear the green and white colors of Sporting CP. Appearing on the LDN de Leao podcast, Aveiro wished that either her son, Ronaldo, or her grandson, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., would join her favorite soccer team back in Portugal.
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ronaldo lifts United, Barcelona slumps in Champions League

GENEVA (AP) — While Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping up his record-setting Champions League level to the end, Barcelona has become barely recognizable as a European power. Ronaldo struck deep into stoppage time to lift Manchester United to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Villarreal — his record-extending 136th goal in a new competition-best 178th game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Ronaldo late show gives Man United win over Villarreal

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to secure a fortunate 2-1 Champions League Group F win over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday. On the night he set the new record for the most appearances in the competition,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd stumble again as Chelsea top Premier League

Manchester United were held at home by Everton on Saturday after Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the subs bench as Chelsea scored two late goals against Southampton to top the Premier League table. Elsewhere, Brighton drew 0-0 with Arsenal to end the Gunners' recent winning streak while Leeds earned their first league win of the season and Norwich avoided defeat for the first time. United's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford continues an unimpressive run of home results including a League Cup defeat by West Ham and last week's shock Premier League loss at the hands of Aston Villa. Ronaldo has scored five times in six games in all competitions since rejoining the club in late August but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he did not regret resting the 36-year-old -- who scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Villarreal in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.Title heavyweights slug it out at AnfieldThey went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ronaldo’s late departure denied Juventus the chance to sign Dzeko

One of the best summer signings in Serie A this season was that of Edin Dzeko. Unfortunately, he doesn’t play for Juventus. The Bosnian has long been linked with a move to the Bianconeri while he was at AS Roma. Juve even came close to signing him last season before...
SOCCER
Reuters

Juve's post-Ronaldo nightmare showing no sign of abating

(Reuters) - “Life goes on” was the message from coach Massimiliano Allegri after learning of Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave last month, but four Serie A games into a future without their former talisman, Juventus continue to go from one disaster to the next. The reaction in Turin to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.FootballThe big names were at Old Trafford.Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

What is going on at Derby? Plus Carabao Cup drama – Football Weekly Extra

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email. What is happening at Derby County? The Rams are bottom of the Championship after going into administration. Kieran Maguire from the Price of Football podcast illuminates us. Will they survive, and how many clubs are in a similarly dicey situation?
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Barcelona in crisis: Cadiz draw marks latest setback to Koeman's reign

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona's ongoing crisis keeps getting worse, with the team unable to win on the field and the club's players, coach and president growing increasingly at odds. Barcelona was held to a 0-0 draw by Cadiz in the Spanish league on Thursday, extending its winless streak to three...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona's money crisis forced Lionel Messi out. Will it leave them stuck with Ronald Koeman?

"Today, everyone knows what the problem is," said Ronald Koeman, which was asking for it, really. The "insert your own joke here" thing was just too easy, the response far too obvious. Yes, Ronald: it's you. Barcelona had been beaten again, this time by Benfica in Lisbon, leaving them with a Champions League record that reads: played two, lost two, goals scored none, goals conceded six. They really might not get out of the group.
UEFA
The Independent

Leeds vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

It has gone somewhat under the radar but Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are yet to win a Premier League game so far this season.The ever-entertaining Yorkshire outfit thrilled neutrals last year in their first top-flight campaign for well over a decade, but have found things more difficult at the start of the 2021/22 season.Meanwhile, Watford’s return to the Premier League has been an indifferent one so far with two wins, one draw and three defeats.Watford have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Leeds so come into this one with a historical advantage. But Leeds will still be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds secure first win of season as Diego Llorente’s goal sees off Watford

Diego Llorente’s first-half strike secured dominant Leeds a 1-0 win against Watford and their first Premier League victory of the season.The Spain defender marked his return to action after a three-game injury lay-off with his second goal for Leeds following a corner in the 18th minute.Leeds, as usual, created and wasted a hatful of chances, and the full-time whistle at Elland Road was celebrated wildly by home fans in a crowd of 36,261.It was Leeds’ first league win in seven top-flight matches this season, yet it should have been by a much bigger margin.Leeds burst out of the blocks in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

