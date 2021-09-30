CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment claims rise in U.S. by 362,000; 3rd straight increase

Traders are seen Monday on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. workers filing for new unemployment benefits has risen for the third straight week, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday.

The department said there were 362,000 first-time filings last week, an increase of 11,000 claims.

The figure was almost 30,000 claims higher than the 335,000 that most economists expected.

Thursday's report was the third consecutive to show a weekly increase in initial filings after they steadily declined through the summer.

With the increases over the past three reports, the four-week moving average rose to 340,000, the department said, an increase of about 4,200.

The report also noted that the number of Americans receiving federal aid fell from 11.2 million in the first week of September to about 5 million in the week ending Sept. 11 -- a decline of 6.2 million.

A more positive signal from the report is that the overall number of filers fell by 18,000 to 2.802 million.

"This is the lowest level for this average since March 21, 2020," the Labor Department said in a statement, also noting that the prior week's total was revised down by 6,000 claims.

Thursday's report said California, Virginia and Ohio led the nation with the largest increases in filings, while Louisiana, New York and Missouri saw the largest decreases.

SurfsUp
4d ago

At this point even Biden can't hide behind Trump for failing so badly and so many times since he took office. Thank Biden for all the illegals that democrats will have to compete with for jobs, housing and welfare. Hahaha.

Dr.Fraudchi
4d ago

Economy sinking..inflation, paying people to stay home..and on. edge of 100% GDP to Debt with a socialist spending plan.. bye bye America's standing

