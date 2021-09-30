CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rewind: A 2024 quarterback name to remember

By Jason Caldwell
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophomore quarterback Gabe Benton is a player to watch in the 2024 in-state football recruiting class as he continues to put up big numbers this season. Last Friday night he threw for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns as Benjamin Russell High School got its first win of the season in a shootout over Smiths Station. Building an early lead, the Wildcats needed a late 80-yard connection from Benton to junior receiver Corri Milliner to put the game away. It was part of a four-touchdown night for the 6-1, 160 Milliner.

247sports.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewind#American Football#The Sylacauga Aggies#Montgomery Catholic#Knights#Montgomery Academy#Ucf#Spartans#Chelsea#Hornets#Pelham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
