County Announces Changes to COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Sites in Anticipation of Increased Demand for Booster Shots. Health officials announced today that several County-operated vaccination sites will move to new locations to provide increased capacity for COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccination sites will continue to provide first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, as well as providing additional doses and booster shots currently recommended for certain groups and eligible residents who received the Pfizer vaccine. Testing for COVID-19 will also continue.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO