Akron police arrest 2 teens for having guns

Two teens in Akron were arrested Wednesday after officers spotted them walking down the street "clutching their waistbands" and a search turned up loaded handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

According to police, the teens, ages 16 and 17, were walking in the 300 block of Madison Avenue when they were observed by officers. Police stopped teens and searched them. That's when officers found the weapons.

The 16-year-old was charged with carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property and having weapons under disability, police said. The 17-year-old was charged with carrying concealed weapons.

Following their arrest, both teens were taking to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

