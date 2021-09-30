CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron police arrest 2 teens for having guns

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
Two teens in Akron were arrested Wednesday after officers spotted them walking down the street "clutching their waistbands" and a search turned up loaded handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

According to police, the teens, ages 16 and 17, were walking in the 300 block of Madison Avenue when they were observed by officers. Police stopped teens and searched them. That's when officers found the weapons.

The 16-year-old was charged with carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property and having weapons under disability, police said. The 17-year-old was charged with carrying concealed weapons.

Following their arrest, both teens were taking to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Comments / 33

executive4
4d ago

Actually they've been busy. Our concern is the judges releasing them. Keep up the good work APD. Soon we'll be able to walk down Madison Avenue. Well maybe not that safe, but one day.

Reply(6)
3
Amelia Wilkins
4d ago

That must be for white kids, most of the teens in the detention center are minorites. I'm glad they got the guns off the street but at the same time those same guns will be back on the street

Reply
2
little trump
4d ago

Notice how it said two Akron teens.. we all know that the two Akron teens are colored..

Reply
5
 

