This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. The iPhone 13 lineup is here. Preorders began last week and the phones will ship starting Friday. Now many Apple devotees are facing a big question: Should I upgrade? If you've already read CNET's reviews of the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and you still can't decide whether to pony up the cash for Apple's latest and greatest, it might help to see all the main differences laid out. So we compared all of the iPhones from the past five years, going all the way back to the iPhone 7.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO