CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cCuxtzt00

1941 — Brooklyn catcher Mickey Owen dropped a third strike on Tommy Henrich of what would have been the last out of a Dodgers victory against the New York Yankees. Given the second chance, the Yankees scored four runs for a 7-4 victory and a 3-1 lead in the World Series, which they ended up winning.

1947 — Al Gionfriddo’s catch in left field robbed Joe DiMaggio of a game-tying home run in Game 6 of the World Series. The Dodgers beat the Yankees 8-6.

1966 — Baltimore relief pitcher Moe Drabowsky fanned 11 and gave up one hit in 6 2-3 innings to beat the Dodgers 5-2 in the opening game of the World Series.

1967 — Jim Lonborg of the Boston Red Sox pitched a one-hit, 5-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals to tie the World Series 1-1. Carl Yastrzemski drove in four runs with hit two homers.

1984 — Milt Wilcox and Willie Hernandez combine on a three-hitter to give the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win and a sweep of the Kansas City Royals in the American League Championship Series.

1996 — Bernie Williams homered from each side of the plate and Cecil Fielder broke a tie with a seventh-inning single as the New York Yankees beat Texas 6-4 to win the AL series 3-1 and advance to the ALCS.

2001 — Barry Bonds set a new mark for home runs in a single season, hitting Nos. 71 and 72, but San Francisco was eliminated from the playoffs with an 11-10 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game time was four hours, 27 minutes, setting a record for the longest nine-inning game.

2001 — The Mariners won their 115th game of the year to become the winningest team in American League history, passing the record the Yankees set three years earlier.

2002 — The wild-card Anaheim Angels roughed up Yankees starters Andy Pettitte, Mike Mussina and David Wells in succession to win the AL division series 3-1 and end New York’s four-year run as league champions.

2003 — The Chicago Cubs won their first postseason series since 1908 when they beat Atlanta 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of the NLDS.

2014 — Nelson Cruz sliced a two-run homer for his latest big postseason hit, and the Baltimore Orioles swept Detroit’s Cy Young Award winners to hold off the Tigers 2-1 and reach the AL Championship Series for the first time since 1997.

2016 — Madison Bumgarner pitched a four-hitter in his latest postseason gem, Conor Gillaspie hit a three-run homer off Jeurys Familia in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the defending NL champion New York Mets 3-0 in the wild-card game.

2017 — Jose Altuve hit three home runs in an unprecedented show of power for the 5-foot-6 major league batting champion as the Houston Astros roughed up Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox 8-2 in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

___

Oct. 6

1915 — Philadelphia rookie Elmer Myers made a spectacular debut by striking out 12 Washington batters while allowing just two hits. Myers walked 5 in the 4-0 win his only game this year.

1926 — Babe Ruth hit three homers to lead the Yankees to a 10-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth game of the World Series.

1948 — In the opening game of the World Series, the Boston Braves beat Bob Feller and the Cleveland Indians 1-0 with two hits and the benefit of a disputed call on a pickoff attempt in the eighth by Feller.

1963 — Frank Howard led Los Angeles to a 2-1 win over the New York Yankees with a home run and a single, giving the Dodgers a four-game sweep in the World Series.

1966 — Jim Palmer, 20, became the youngest player to pitch a World Series shutout as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-0. Sandy Koufax was the loser, his last appearance in the major leagues. Dodger outfielder Willie Davis committed three errors on successive plays in the fifth inning.

1978 — New York survived George Brett’s three solo homers to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Yankee Stadium and take a 2-1 lead in the American League Championship Series. All three of Brett’s homers were hit off Catfish Hunter. Reggie Jackson had a solo homer, RBI single, and sacrifice fly to lead the Yankees

1983 — Baltimore’s Mike Boddicker struck out a playoff-record 14 batters en route to a 4-0, five-hit victory over the Chicago White Sox in the second game of the ALCS.

1985 — Phil Niekro of the New York Yankees became the 18th 300-game winner as he blanked the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 on the last day of the season. At 46, he became the oldest pitcher to throw a shutout.

2001 — Phil Nevin had his first three-homer game, including a grand slam, as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 10-4. Colorado’s Todd Helton became the first player in major league history to have consecutive seasons with 400 or more total bases. His seventh-inning double gave him exactly 400 bases this year.

2003 — The Boston Red Sox completed a three-game playoff comeback, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-3 in Game 5 of their AL division series.

2008 — B.J. Upton homered twice to lead the Tampa Bay Rays into the American League championship series, finishing off the Chicago White Sox 6-2 in Game 4 of the AL playoffs.

2010 — Roy Halladay pitched the second no-hitter in postseason history, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in Game 1 of the NL division series. Halladay allowed one runner, a walk to Jay Bruce with two outs in the fifth, and struck out eight.

2011 — Detroit’s Don Kelly and Delmon Young hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, then Doug Fister and three relievers held off the high-powered Yankees — barely — and beat New York 3-2 in the deciding Game 5 of their AL playoff series.

2015 — Houston’s Dallas Keuchel, pitching on three days’ rest, beat the New York Yankees 3-0 in the AL wild-card game.

2017 — Yan Gomes singled home Austin Jackson from second base with none out in the 13th inning as the Cleveland Indians rallied from five runs down to stun the New York Yankees 9-8 and snatch a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.

___

Oct. 7

1904 — Jack Chesbro got his 41st victory of the season as New York defeated the Boston Red Sox 3-2.

1927 — Herb Pennock of the New York Yankees pitched a three-hitter for an 8-1 win over Pittsburgh Pirates and a 3-0 lead in the World Series. Pennock had retired the first 22 batters before giving up a single to Pie Traynor.

1928 — Lou Gehrig’s two home runs led the New York Yankees to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series, giving them a 3-0 lead.

1933 — Mel Ott’s home run in the 10th inning to give the New York Giants for a 4-3 victory and the World Championship in five games over the Washington Senators.

1935 — Detroit’s Goose Goslin drove in Mickey Cochrane with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Tigers a 4-3 win and the World Championship in six games over the Chicago Cubs.

1945 — Hank Greenberg’s three doubles led Detroit to an 8-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

1950 — Rookie pitcher Whitey Ford, with ninth-inning help from Allie Reynolds, beat Philadelphia 5-2 to give the Yankees a World Series sweep of the “Whiz Kids.” Jerry Coleman won the Series MVP.

1952 — Billy Martin’s running catch on a high infield pop with the bases loaded in the seventh inning snuffed a Dodgers rally and the New York Yankees went on to win Game 7 of the World Series 4-2. It was the fourth consecutive world championship for the Yankees.

1969 — The St. Louis Cardinals traded outfielder Curt Flood to the Philadelphia Phillies in a blockbuster deal involving slugging first baseman Richie Allen. Flood will refuse to report to the Phillies and will take baseball to court over the reserve clause that binds a player perpetually to one team.

1975 — The Boston Red Sox win 5-3 for a three-game sweep over the Oakland Athletics in the American League Championship series. Carl Yastrzemski has two hits and made two great plays in the outfield to back pitcher Rick Wise.

1984 — The San Diego Padres won the National League pennant with a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the final game of the playoffs. The Padres won three straight after dropping the first two games.

1987 — Don Baylor singled to break an eighth-inning tie and Gary Gaetti homered in his first two playoff at-bats as the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5 in the opening game of the ALCS.

1995 — Edgar Martinez of the Seattle Mariners hit a tie-breaking grand slam in the eighth inning and drove in seven runs — most in a postseason game — to lead the Mariners past the New York Yankees 11-8 and send the AL playoff series to a decisive Game 5.

2001 — San Diego’s Rickey Henderson became the 25th player with 3,000 hits and teammate Tony Gwynn ended his 20-year career by grounding out to shortstop in the ninth inning of a 14-5 loss to Colorado at Qualcomm Stadium. Henderson led off the bottom of the first with blooped a double down the right field line off Rockies pitcher John Thomson. Mike Colangelo replaced Rickey Henderson after the inning. Gwynn’s career ended with eight NL batting titles, a .338 lifetime average and 3,141 hits.

2001 — Barry Bonds wrapped up his record-breaking season with his 73rd homer and shattered the slugging percentage record that Babe Ruth had owned for 81 years. He finished the season with a .328 batting average, a career-high 137 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .863, easily surpassing the mark of .847 that Ruth set in 1920.

2003 — Florida and the Chicago Cubs set several NLCS records in Marlins’ 9-8, 11-inning win. The teams combined for a record seven home runs. The Marlins’ Ivan Rodriguez, Miguel Cabrera and Juan Encarnacion all homered in the third inning, the first time an NL team has hit three homers in one inning. And the Cubs’ nine extra-base hits also was an NLCS record, as were the 17 total extra-base hits.

2014 — Joe Panik scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on Aaron Barrett’s bases-loaded wild pitch, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 to advance to the NL Championship Series. The wild-card Giants took Game 4 in the best-of-five Division Series by scoring on a bases-loaded walk, a groundout and a wild pitch.

___

END

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Big San Diego Padres News

It appears the Jayce Tingler era for the San Diego Padres is about to come to an end. Per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to relieve Tingler of his managerial duties once this season is over. “Jayce Tingler will be relieved of managerial duties by the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Bob Feller
Person
Rickey Henderson
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Carl Yastrzemski
CBS Boston

Red Sox Claim AL’s Top Wild Card Spot With Dramatic 7-5 Win Over Nationals; Will Host Yankees On Tuesday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox needed all 162 games of the regular season to claim the top AL Wild Card spot, but they did so in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. For much of the day on Sunday, it looked like Boston would need to play a 163rd game to have a shot at the postseason. But the team rallied from a 5-1 deficit against the Washington Nationals to earn a 7-5 victory and series sweep, thanks to the big bat of third baseman Rafael Devers. Devers broke up a 5-5 tie in the top of the ninth with a monster...
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#The St Louis Cardinals#The Detroit Tigers#The Kansas City Royals#Alcs#Nos#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Mariners#American League#Anaheim Angels#The Chicago Cubs
Bleacher Report

Where Will Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres Go Next After Nightmare 2021 Season?

After their generally gleeful 2020 season ended with them snapping a 13-year postseason drought, the San Diego Padres probably didn't envision any scenario in which 2021 devolved into a gloomy slog punctuated by their two best players getting in each other's faces. Life, as they say, comes at you fast.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Chicago Tribune

Kyle Hendricks ‘really curious’ to see how the Chicago Cubs upgrade the roster in what should be an interesting offseason: ‘I want to win at the end of the day and that’s it’

When Kyle Hendricks signed his four-year, $55.5 million contract extension in March 2019, few if any could have envisioned how drastically different the Chicago Cubs roster would look halfway through the deal. At the time he inked the extension through 2023, Hendricks — who turns 32 in December — wasn’t focused on whether others among the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship core would be ...
MLB
FanSided

Michael Kay’s call of huge Giancarlo Stanton home run was woefully bad (Video)

YES Network play-by-play commentator Michael Kay botched his call of Giancarlo Stanton’s home run during Tuesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. MLB has now reached the final week of the 2021 season, meaning that the mad dash for the final playoff spots are underway. The New York Yankees are looking to clinch one of the two Wild Card spots, and have been on fire, as evidenced by their three-game sweep over the Boston Red Sox this past season. Plenty of credit belongs to Giancarlo Stanton, who was at it again during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

597K+
Followers
324K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy