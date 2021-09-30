CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Jeezy Partners With French Liquor Brand Naud Spirits

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdWsg_0cCuxopU00

As Jeezy continues to expand his empire far beyond the trap house, the next step in the rapper’s evolution as a mogul is his new partnership with French liquor brand, Naud Spirits.

Best known for its rich cognac, vodka, and gin, Naud Spirits is looking to tap into Jeezy’s influence in the urban market, as well as his acumen in the business of alcohol. The Atlanta rep expounded on his decision to join forces with Naud Spirits and how the partnership will be mutually beneficial in a statement coinciding with the news.

“Naud’s rich history as one of the most forward-thinking distilleries in France, combined with my knowledge and experience in growing brands, particularly in the hospitality and spirits industry, has tremendous potential to see explosive growth here in the U.S.,” he explained.

Jeezy also shared the latest edition to his portfolio with his fans via a photo of the press release on Twitter, writing, “When you been where I been. It make it hard to fail. Today we celebrating life and new endeavors @NaudSpirits.”

Prior to teaming up with Naud, Jeezy played an essential role in the branding of Avion Tequila , which became the third best-selling tequila in the U.S. during his tenure as Avion’s Multicultural Advisor.

In other news, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, who wed earlier this year, recently announced they are expecting their first child together .

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

Cardi B Partners With a Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream Brand

"Whipshots matches my style — over the top, sexy, unique," Cardi B explained. From Travis Scott's hard seltzer to Post Malone's rosé to Snoop Dogg's gin (and wine!), rappers adding alcoholic beverages to their portfolio has become as common as featuring on a pop song to reach more listeners. So not that Cardi B — who has already partnered with massive companies like Pepsi and Reebok — needs another side hustle, but alcohol seems like a sensible market. (Her name is a spin on Bacardi, after all.) And recently, the rapper announced a new boozy venture: vodka-infused whipped cream.
DRINKS
hypebeast.com

SKRIT Partners With Waka Flocka Flame as Their Brand Ambassador

SKRIT, Canadian streetwear brand started in Montreal, has partnered with rapper and mogul Waka Flocka Flame, as their foray into American fashion began this past NY Fashion Week with its collection launch dinner at TAO last week. Founded in 2019 by Pratheep Kanesh aka “Stally” and Justin Rosen, the two childhood friends came together to bring their vision for SKRIT to life and recently Stally met Waka Flocka Flame connected on their companies’ NFT creativity and capabilities. From there, it was history, as the pair hit it off— Waka Flocka finding their love for art and street culture to be inspiring, which lead to a partnership alongside Nilson Martinez. The four partners would eventually launch SKRIT’s latest collection of luxury apparel and accessories.
NFL
leoweekly.com

Whiskey Meets Coffee With New Kentucky Liquor Brand

Two bold flavors collide with one of newest spirit concepts to come out of the Commonwealth. Kentucky Coffee is a coffee-flavored whiskey that looks to add a unique twist to a beloved standard. The new line comes from the privately-owed Atomic Brands — whose flagship drink is the canned Monaco...
DRINKS
Variety

Justin Bieber Partners With Palms for ‘Peaches’-Inspired Cannabis Line

Justin Bieber is expanding his reach into the cannabis market with a new limited edition line of pre-rolls inspired by his hit song “Peaches.” Partnered with California-based company Palms, co-founded by Noah Annes and Tyler Breton, the collaboration aims to “create a brand that destigmatizes recreational cannabis consumption once and for all,” according to an announcement. The product is now available at select dispensaries in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida, and projected to retail at the $50 to $60 price point. A portion of proceeds from sales of “PEACHES Pre-Rolls by Palms” will go towards supporting Veterans Walk and Talk, an...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeezy
Eater

Inside Bar Chinois, a Scene-y New Spot for Dim Sum and Cocktails Full of French Spirits

The green neon sign in the men’s bathroom at Bar Chinois tells customers what they’re in for, even if many of them won’t be able to read the Chinese characters that spell it out. “Party!” co-owner Dean Mosones said Friday, September 17, offering an enthusiastic translation hours before the new Mt. Vernon Triangle spot for Frenchified cocktails and dim sum hosted its first night of business with a limited menu.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Flaviar's online spirits club helped me appreciate rum and mezcal more — it's expensive at $300, but it's a fun way to try new and rare liquors

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Flaviar is an online spirits club for people who want to explore whiskey, vodka, tequila, and more. Membership ($300/year or $95/quarter) includes a Tasting Box of samples and a full-sized bottle. Members can also access Flaviar's reviews, articles,...
DRINKS
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat partners with chickpea-based comfort food brand for nationwide launch

Banza, a company that makes chickpea-based comfort food, has partnered with Beyond Meat Inc. for the nationwide launch of the Banza Supreme, a vegetarian pizza made with three dairy-based cheeses and Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles. Banza is also launching a vegan cheese pizza. The Banza pizzas will be available at Kroger Co. , Thrive Market, FreshDirect, Amazon.com Inc. and other outlets. Beyond Meat stock has fallen 10.3% for the year to date, with shares taking a hit last Thursday after a Piper Sandler downgrade. The S&P 500 index has gained 16.2% for the period.
INDUSTRY
sgbonline.com

Authentic Brands Group Appoints Footwear Unlimited As New Frye Footwear Partner

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) announced the transition of its footwear license for Frye to Footwear Unlimited. Through the long-term partnership, Footwear Unlimited will be Frye’s design, manufacturing and distribution partner in the U.S. The agreement covers casual, dress boots and shoes, winter boots and shoes, sandals and flip flops, sports shoes and slippers for men, women and kids.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Alcohol#Vodka#Distilleries#Food Drink#Beverages#Jeezy Partners#French#Naud Spirits#Twitter#Avion Tequila
mymixfm.com

French TV group M6 partners with Snapchat

PARIS (Reuters) – French TV group M6 has set up a partnership with Snap Inc’s messaging app Snapchat to make extracts of its programmes available on the social media group’s platform, it said on Thursday. The broadcaster’s content will be available via the Discover tab of the app, becoming the...
BUSINESS
Vibe

Watch Chlöe Share Her Makeup Secrets In Beauty Guide For ‘Vogue’

Chlöe is revealing just what makes her skin and makeup so flawless. For Vogue‘s “Beauty Secrets” series, the 23-year-old is doing what she loves best: getting glammed up. In the 15-minute guide, the “Have Mercy” singer starts by using Neutrogena’s micellar wipes to remove any residue from her initial cleaning (she and her sister, Halle Bailey, are the skincare brand’s newest ambassadors). “I have baby cheeks and I always like to have this snatched face look, so my favorite thing to do— BOOM!,” she exclaimed as she pulled a facial roller from an ice bucket. After applying her Neutrogena serum first to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Partners With Technogym on Branded Sports Equipment

Click here to read the full article. GYM STARS: Dior wants you to not only work out in Dior, but on Dior-logoed equipment, no less. To mark the launch of its Dior Vibe sportswear line, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the cruise 2022 show in Athens, the French luxury house has teamed with Italian company Technogym, a specialist in high-end sports equipment and digital technologies, to create the Dior and Technogym Limited Edition.More from WWDJurnee Smollett's Photo Diary from the Dior ShowFront Row at Dior RTW Spring 2022Dior RTW Spring 2022 Technogym has revisited the design of its connected treadmill, its...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing This Beloved Spice

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously said all Litehouse Foods products were being discontinued at Costco; in fact, new products are coming to warehouse shelves in the coming months. Quite a few new items are available at Costco right now, many of which are fall- and holiday-themed. As...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

173
Followers
360
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy