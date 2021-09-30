Guide to navigating roommate conflict

When I was growing up it was always a treat to be taken to the farm with my dad. I was less than helpful, but he graciously let me tag along and explore. It was on that old family farm that I first learned how to drive. My dad, often courageously, let me out into the pastures in his pickup truck to trek the grassy fields with freedom. Whether it was the early days of learning to drive simply by steering that truck while sitting on his lap or the later years when I could reach the peddles myself, the instruction was always the same: stay on the roads. By roads my dad meant the two tire ruts that had killed the grass and been driven into the dirt over many years. Those ruts had been made by my grandfather, my uncle, my dad, and then by myself. There were many canyons and varying terrains on that farm, but as long as I stayed in those ruts, I would be safe.

