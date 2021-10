After moving away from what made them successful in the 2019-20 season, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to bring in DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard to support Anthony Davis. Jordan and Howard will shore up the rim protection and shot-blocking that was missing from the 2020-21 season and give head coach Frank Vogel two traditional bigs to mix and match with Davis. Davis is already expecting to play more center, but Jordan and Howard should still have roles throughout the year.

