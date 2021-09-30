CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s Newest Vegan Fried Chicken Brand Is Coming to the US to Help KFC Level-Up

By Anna Starostinetskaya
vegnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Kingdom’s newest vegan chicken brand VFC just made its United States debut. Founded in 2020, the brand is entering US foodservice industry with three products: Chick*n Fillets, Chick*n Bites, and Popcorn Chick*n. The vegan fried chicken features a seitan base that is coated with a crispy cornflake coating that mimics traditional Southern fried chicken but without the need to slaughter animals. VFC products are available to US food service operators in 22-pound boxes.

