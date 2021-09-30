UK’s Newest Vegan Fried Chicken Brand Is Coming to the US to Help KFC Level-Up
The United Kingdom’s newest vegan chicken brand VFC just made its United States debut. Founded in 2020, the brand is entering US foodservice industry with three products: Chick*n Fillets, Chick*n Bites, and Popcorn Chick*n. The vegan fried chicken features a seitan base that is coated with a crispy cornflake coating that mimics traditional Southern fried chicken but without the need to slaughter animals. VFC products are available to US food service operators in 22-pound boxes.vegnews.com
