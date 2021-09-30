CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon School District weekly update shines light on Wellington Elementary

Cover picture for the articleWellington Elementary is plugging along through the school year by getting settled in and enjoying all there is at school. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Principal Paulie Vogrinec to talk about how the school year is progressing. “The first part of the school year is always...

FOX Carolina

COVID-19 cluster confirmed at Atkinson Elementary, school district says

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County Public Schools confirmed that a COVID-19 cluster was identified at Atkinson Elementary, according to a release. The district says that a group of six students a staff members have tested positive for the virus. According to HCPS, the cases were found to be "epidemiologically...
Durango Herald

Needham elementary principal is a product of Durango School District

Accelerated student growth a focus after setbacks brought on by COVID-19 Riley Alderton, the new principal at Needham Elementary School, practically has education written into his DNA. The Durango native is a third-generation educator. Alderton says he’s always wanted to be in the education sector, and the thought of doing...
DURANGO, CO
wrbl.com

Harris County School District releases weekly COVID-19 Update

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District is releasing its eighth weekly COVID-19 report for the 2021-2022 school year. The data being shared for a seven-day range includes the total number of students as well as breaking the numbers down by on-campus/in-person and virtual, the total number of employees, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in each group, and the total number of close contact cases in each group.
kcaw.org

District’s COVID testing spares Sitka an elementary school lockdown

Two elementary classrooms in Sitka were quarantined recently, after several students tested positive for the coronavirus. The district administration credits an in-school testing program for helping limit the spread of virus to other classrooms. The Sitka School District has so far escaped some of the worst outcomes experienced by schools...
kmmo.com

UPDATED SLATER SCHOOL DISTRICT’S COVID-19 NUMBERS

Slater School Districts’ Superintendent Debbie Gonzalez announced a mask mandate for all unvaccinated persons within the district, effective September 14 – while all vaccinated persons, including students, needed to show proof of vaccination to the Central Office and had the option to wear a mask or not. According to a...
SLATER, MO
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne elementary school ‘lights up the night’ for kindergartner with cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne elementary school lit up the night Monday in honor of a classmate fighting cancer. Daphne Knuth is a kindergarten student at Croninger Elementary School and is fighting Pediatric Neuroblastoma. In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the school came together to raise money by selling lanterns.
yourcentralvalley.com

Educator of the Week: Mrs. Bryce from Rivera Elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Eighth-grade special education teacher Florence Bryce says education in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has been especially tough on special education students. “I love having them back in the classroom,” Bryce says, highlighting how tough remote learning can be on her students. “None of us...
wjhl.com

Educator of the Week: Samantha Gladson, Mt. Carmel Elementary School

MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Samantha Gladson originally saw herself as an English teacher, but another area of communication grabbed her attention. The speech teacher has been teaching at Mt. Carmel Elementary for five years and watches as her students grow and expand their communication skills. “I have some students...
basinnow.com

Lapoint Elementary School Garden

The Uintah School District is bragging about the kids and staff at Lapoint Elementary and every bit of it is well deserved. According to a District press release, the Lapoint Elementary School garden, planted and maintained by Utah State University Extension-Uintah County, has had another successful year of providing produce to those in need. As of September 20th, the garden had donated 900 pounds of produce to the Ashley Valley Food Pantry and 200 pounds of produce to those in need in the Lapoint community. "This year we planted corn, pumpkins, summer squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and jalapenos, as well as an herb garden," said USU Extension Create Better Health Ambassador Cara Murray. On September 9th, the extension held the 2nd Annual Lapoint Corn Crunch. The community had the opportunity to come and enjoy a fresh ear of corn prepared by USU Extension staff. The event was held at Lapoint Community Park and was open to the public. Participants husked an ear of corn while USU Extension County Director and Associate Professor Boyd Kitchen talked about the parts of the corn plant. Murray also taught a lesson on whole grains. "USU Extension is grateful for the opportunity to utilize this wonderful garden area at the school, and to provide for those in our community," Murray said. “We want to thank Uintah School District and Lapoint Elementary School for affording us the opportunity to make this garden so successful."
Montclair Local

New plan: Weekly pooled tests at Montclair elementary schools

When Montclair schools begin pooled coronavirus testing for students and staff this fall, the district will prioritize weekly tests for elementary schools, Superintendent Jonathan Ponds said. That’s a stepped-up schedule compared to plans previously described by district officials. Earlier this month, Felice A. Harrison-Crawford, the district’s director of operations and...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
SignalsAZ

Chino Valley Unified School District Student of the Week

The Chino Valley Unified School District would like to recognize Angel Castro of Del Rio School as our Student of the Week for the week ending September 23, 2021. Angel Castro is known on campus as a Gentle Giant. While he towers head and shoulders over the other kids, Angel’s heart is kind and gentle.
WRIC TV

Richmond pre-K, elementary schools will shift to hot lunches next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Public Schools is one step closer to getting hot meals into schools. In an RPS Direct update Monday night, Superintendent Jason Kamras said all elementary and preschools will shift to hot lunches starting Monday, October 4. All middle and high schools will do so later...
RICHMOND, VA
kdlg.org

Dillingham Elementary Principal Nick Schollmeier no longer employed at school district

The district said in a news release this afternoon that it “determined it is in the best interests of the Dillingham Elementary School and Collective District to make a change in leadership.”. Dillingham Elementary School’s principal, Nick Schollmeier, is no longer employed at the school district as of Monday. The...

