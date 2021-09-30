CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helper Happenings with Mayor Lenise Peterman

castlecountryradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCastle Country Radio was able to sit down with Mayor Lenise Peterman to talk about the happenings taking place in Helper. She came in to discuss the T-Mobile Grant, new lightening on the city’s Main Street and future grants. “So T-Mobile just kicked off a program called Hometown Grants where...

www.castlecountryradio.com

#Helper#South End#North And South#The Happenings#North End#Castle Country Radio#The Main Street Stage#T Mobile#Utah State
