Helper Happenings with Mayor Lenise Peterman

Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Seal Beach Los Alamitos location, to be managed and operated by Steven Nickens and Kimberley Perata. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families throughout the Seal Beach and Los Alamitos area, which includes Orange and Los Angeles counties including Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Seal Beach, Long Beach, Bixby Knolls, Cal-Heights, Virginia Country Club, Garden Grove and Hawaiian Gardens. It hopes to bring up to 150 new jobs to the region over the next year. Senior Helpers’ professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
