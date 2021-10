Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): The leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the US in their first in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) Summit on Friday (local time) announced that they are combining their forces to "tackle the climate crisis.""We have joined forces to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the urgency it demands. Quad countries will work together to keep the Paris-aligned temperature limits within reach and will pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels," read a joint statement issued by the White House at the end of the meeting of leaders of the Quad.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO