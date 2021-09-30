CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: West Virginia Governor Says “We’re Gonna Lose a Bunch More People”

By Asheley Rice
healththoroughfare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia is one of the American states that goes through a lot of trouble due to the COVID pandemic. The Delta variant keeps causing the surge that made the US go back to the dreadful numbers of COVID stats. For instance, the country reported over 123,000 infections and almost 2,200 deaths for yesterday (September 29), according to Worldometers.info.

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 46

Keith Martin
4d ago

it's been proven to Delta variant is the vaccinated dying no doubt about it if they offer you a truck it's against the Nuremberg code they say that the back scene must be given uncoerced not by bribe against the law to bribe somebody to get a vaccine go freshen yourself up on the Nuremberg code that's why they put that into effect after Nazi Germany War there's nothing else to call it except Mass depopulation genocide whoever doesn't believe that too far gone if the governor really cared he would given out Ivermectin hydroxychloroquine telling people to keep up with their zinc vitamin D and other vitamins but apparently CNN's said that it's worse to take the vitamin and for god sakes don't comply let him fire you no amount of money is worth your life you become transgender once you take the shot then you are property of the maker of a shot which is the United States government people are dying from jab not everybody some people just feel sick because it still an experiment people are g

Reply(12)
12
deo003
4d ago

of course we are, that's what the virus was designed for. just wait till they release the virus that vaccine was designed to react to.

Reply(1)
6
Olivia Remsburg
4d ago

just an excuse for mandates. nurses ive talked to says those numbers are b.s.

Reply(2)
11
