Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers

There was a moment in time where T-Pain ruled the airwaves – not to mention strip clubs. I'm talking about the early 2000s, when auto-tune was big, and it wasn't a hit if the Nappy Boy wasn't in it. And like every trend, others attempted to ride the wave – some better than others. Jay-Z may have called for the Death of Autotune, but without it, we would't have gotten projects like Kanye West's 2008 album, 808s & Heartbreak.