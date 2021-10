Institute of Education Sciences Grant funding to develop recognized credentialing system for all learners — with or without degrees. (SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — September 23, 2021) SUNY Empire State College today announced it has been awarded an Institute of Education Sciences (IES) grant through their “Transformative Research in the Education Sciences” program. SUNY Empire and selected partners will use the federal grant, totaling nearly $3 million over three years ($2,999,998.13), to develop a recognized incremental credentialing system for U.S. postsecondary education that will improve academic and labor-market outcomes for students.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO