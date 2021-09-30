WATCH: SpaceX Dragon undocks from ISS, to return with experiments about brain, muscles & liver

SpaceX Dragon capsule (SpaceX)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station on Thursday morning.

NASA said the spacecraft left the space station at 9:05 a.m.

It will return to Earth with experiments about the brain, muscles and liver.

NASA said the research “could help us better understand neurodegenerative diseases, gene expression and muscle atrophy.”

“The experiments were designed to take advantage of microgravity aboard the space station,” NASA said. “The short transportation timeframe allows researchers to collect data from them with minimal sample exposure to Earth’s gravity.”

According to SpaceX, the Dragon is the only spacecraft currently flying that is capable of returning significant amounts of cargo to Earth.

NASA said the spacecraft will make parachute-assisted splashdown around 11 p.m. off the coast of Florida.