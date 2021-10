The Oakland A’s have struggled against the division rival Seattle Mariners this season, and that continued on Monday in the opener of a new series at the Coliseum. The A’s went quietly in a 4-2 loss to the Mariners, snapping a five-game winning streak during a tight postseason race. Seattle has won nine of 13 meetings between the two clubs, and eight of those nine victories came by just one or two runs.

