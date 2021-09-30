CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont, CA

One person hospitalized after a double decker bus crashes into multiple trees in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjVzs_0cCutMAQ00
One person hospitalized after a double decker bus crashes into multiple trees in Fremont (Fremont, CA)Nationwide Report

On Wednesday morning, one person was taken to a hospital after a double decker bus crashed into multiple trees in Fremont.

At about 9 a.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Kaiser Drive on reports of a traffic collision. The early reports showed that the crews utilized hand tools to free the driver through the window.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

One person hospitalized after a double decker bus crashes into multiple trees in Fremont

September 30, 2021

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run accident killed 1 person on I-5 near Lake City Way (Seattle, WA)

On early Saturday morning, a 38-year-old moped driver died after a hit-and-run crash on I-5 that led to the closure of all southbound lanes. As per the initial information, the man was traveling south on I-5 close to Lake City Way and was improperly changing lanes. Just then, the vehicle crashed into a Toyota Prius. The impact ejected the rider form the vehicle and he got hit by another vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fremont, CA
Accidents
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Traffic
Fremont, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash in Blythe led to injuries (Blythe, GA)

A two-vehicle crash in Blythe led to injuries (Blythe, GA)Nationwide Report. Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision in Blythe. As per the initial information, the incident took place near the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Highway 88, just outside of Hephzibah. Authorities confirmed that the crash led to injuries.
BLYTHE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Decker#Traffic Accident
Nationwide Report

A 37-year-old woman died after a car hits a disabled vehicle on 10 Freeway near downtown LA (Los Angeles, CA)

A 37-year-old woman died after a car hits a disabled vehicle on 10 Freeway near downtown LA (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, a 51-year-old driver received moderate injuries and his passenger, a 37-year-old woman, lost her life when their BMW crashed into a disabled vehicle on the 10 Freeway, on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle collision killed 1 person on I-10 (New Orleans, LA)

A two-vehicle collision killed 1 person on I-10 (New Orleans, LA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on I-10. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place a little after midnight on I-10 near the Elysian Fields exit. The early reports showed that the man was driving a pickup truck on I-10 when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nationwide Report

A vehicle plunges off 5 Freeway overpass and lands onto Lake Hughes Road in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

A vehicle plunges off 5 Freeway overpass and lands onto Lake Hughes Road in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday afternoon, Santa Clarita traffic came to a stop for an unknown amount of time after a vehicle went off the 5 Freeway overpass and landed in the middle of oncoming traffic onto Lake Hughes Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

49-year-old Thomas S Roberts dead after being struck by a vehicle in Grays Harbor County (Satsop, WA)

On early Saturday, 49-year-old Thomas S Roberts, a resident of Tacoma, lost his life after being hit by a car in Grays Harbor County. According to the reports, at around 12:50 a.m., Roberts and his passenger had stopped at the right shoulder of eastbound U.S. 12, close to Satsop in Grays Harbor County. Officials said that their vehicle was stalled. At the same time, a 32-year-old Hoquiam man was also traveling east on the same highway.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

A 58-year-old man killed after being hit by a motorcycle in Yakima (Yakima, WA)

On Saturday evening, a motorcycle struck and killed a 58-year-old man in Yakima. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place before 9 p.m. on S Fair Avenue close to Kiwanis Park. The preliminary investigation showed that a male pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle while he was trying to cross the road on S Fair Avenue near Kiwanis Park.
YAKIMA, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy