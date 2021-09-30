One person hospitalized after a double decker bus crashes into multiple trees in Fremont (Fremont, CA) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday morning, one person was taken to a hospital after a double decker bus crashed into multiple trees in Fremont.

At about 9 a.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Kaiser Drive on reports of a traffic collision. The early reports showed that the crews utilized hand tools to free the driver through the window.

