Israel investigating after Lebanon's Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Israel said it was investing an incident on Thursday after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the south of Lebanon.

A statement by the armed group said it had brought down the drone on the outskirts of the village of Yater by targeting it with “suitable weapons”.

“A short time ago, during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory. The incident is being investigated,” IDF spokesman on Twitter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Egyptian authorities say they blocked Brotherhood financing scheme

CAIRO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities said on Thursday they had blocked a scheme aimed at financing the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood and alleged a link to the imprisoned founder and former chairman of dairy and juice firm Juhayna (JUFO.CA), Safwan Thabet. The scheme aimed to funnel funds using Thabet's...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

