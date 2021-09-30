CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Power' actor Rotimi celebrates birth of first child

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9DSY_0cCutFzL00
Rotimi welcomed his first child, son Seven Adeoluwa, with his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Power actor Rotimi is a new dad.

The 32-year-old actor welcomed his first child, son Seven Adeoluwa, with his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee.

Rotimi shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of his baby boy holding onto his finger.

"Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho," he captioned the post.

Mdee posted the same photo on her own account.

Singer Akothee, musician Maua Sama and model Judith Heard were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Auuuu mommy congratulations my love," Akothee wrote.

"Congrats on your new bundle of joy. A new addition to your family means that you get to add in more joy, more laughter, and more love. I hope you soak in every moment and every 'first' that you are about to experience," Heard said. "Love and kisses to your new arrival. Congratulations mama and papa."

Rotimi, born Olurotimi Akinosho, and Mdee got engaged in December. The couple announced earlier this month that they were expecting their first child.

"We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge," the pair told People. "We love it."

Rotimi played Andre "Dre" Coleman on the Starz series Power. He most recently appeared in the Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America.

