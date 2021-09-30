Financial Advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trina Woodard joined Pinnacle from Reliant Bank. She serves as a financial advisor based at the Gallatin office and brings 26 years of experience to her role. At Reliant, Woodard was business development officer for Sumner and Davidson counties and manager for its first location in Gallatin when it was known as Commerce Union Bank. She also worked for Cumberland Bank and AmSouth Bank. Woodard serves on the boards of Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County and Gallatin Childcare.