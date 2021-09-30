CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trina Woodard

Cover picture for the articleFinancial Advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trina Woodard joined Pinnacle from Reliant Bank. She serves as a financial advisor based at the Gallatin office and brings 26 years of experience to her role. At Reliant, Woodard was business development officer for Sumner and Davidson counties and manager for its first location in Gallatin when it was known as Commerce Union Bank. She also worked for Cumberland Bank and AmSouth Bank. Woodard serves on the boards of Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County and Gallatin Childcare.

People on the Move

Senior Vice President, Director of Community & Business Banking at 1st Security Bank of Washington. John Hill joins 1st Security Bank as Director of Community & Business Banking. He leads a team of dedicated business bankers with a focus on relationships and helping local businesses and nonprofits grow and thrive. A native of Aberdeen, WA, John has over 30 years of experience as a banking professional in Western Washington and is passionate about his work with the community and the businesses that are so vital to each community's success.
ABERDEEN, WA
TBJ Intelligence - Focus on: Homebuilders in the Triangle

Residential homebuilding – it's the subject of the two Triangle Business Journal research lists this week. Here are some interesting facts about homebuilding and homebuying in the area and beyond. Triangle home sales – a retrospective look. The Triangle Multiple Listings Service keeps track of area market trends in the...
MARKETS
Target bolstering supply chain, plans 30,000 new jobs

Target Corp. is strengthening its workforce in warehouses and distribution, promising to add another 30,000 positions as the retail industry enters the fourth quarter amid a worldwide supply-chain crunch. The Minneapolis-based retailer — which has stores in nearly 85 Florida cities, including dozens in metro Orlando — said the new...
ORLANDO, FL
Nicholas Landera

Director of Litigation and Valuation Services at Appelrouth, Farah & Co. PA. Nicolas Landera, CPA, CVA, CFE, AMLCA has been promoted to Director of Litigation and Valuation Services. As Director, Nick will play a key role along with Thomas Garland in the management and execution of the complex commercial litigation and business valuation engagements performed by the Firm.
ECONOMY
Trio of projects call for 900-plus residential units in Monroe

In total, the projects going before Monroe's planning board on Oct. 6 would bring 327 townhouses and 589 single-family homes to that area. Planning staff has recommended approval for the requests for all three projects, documents show.
ECONOMY
Precious McCloud

Vice President of Human Resources at Truliant Federal Credit Union. Precious Quire-McCloud has been named vice president, human resources at Truliant. She is now responsible for employee relations, talent acquisition, payroll, and compensation and benefits. McCloud will focus on creating organizational value through engaged employees and integrating human resources initiatives into Truliant’s strategic goals. McCloud has been instrumental in leading key initiatives since joining the credit union as Member Contact Center operations manager in 2013.
BUSINESS
TD Bank building out $4.8M call center in Deerwood North

TD Bank is spending $4.8 million to build out a call center and associated offices on Touchton Road, part of its expansion in the Deerwood North office park. The expansion, announced in July, is expected to create 250 jobs over the next two years. According to the permit issued Monday,...
BUSINESS
Economy
Austin Waldron

Director of Information and Technical Strategy at Corporate Traffic Logistics. Austin Waldon now leads Corporate Traffic’s internal software development department, which provides logistics technology solutions for customers. Over the past decade, Waldron held leadership positions with several healthcare services companies focused on improving the customer experience and developing additional platforms...
SCIENCE
Michael Hand

As Vice President of Marketing at Morgan Properties, Michael leads all marketing efforts across Morgan’s multifamily portfolio and provides strategic direction for corporate branding, communications, digital marketing, social media presence, advertising, partnerships, and reputation management efforts. Michael brings over 25 years of diverse experience and has won numerous awards for his exceptional work in the marketing industry.
BUSINESS
10 ways to maximize client relationships you may be missing

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. One of the best ways to grow and sustain a business is to develop strong relationships with your customers or clients. Establishing a real bond with someone who purchases your product or service can lead to more than just ongoing business with that person. It can lead to community connections and referrals, an expanded network, and other benefits that can multiply exponentially.
ECONOMY
Retired and Own a Home? Prepare for These 3 Expenses to Rise

Older homeowners, beware -- your costs could rise for these reasons. It's often said that homeownership is the ticket (or a ticket) to financial stability. When you own a home, you get a chance to own an asset that could be worth a lot of money. That gives you the flexibility to borrow against the home equity you've built for extra financial protection.
REAL ESTATE

