Cumberland Trust, a Nashville-based independent trust company, today announces Debbie Schultz as Vice President and Director of Special Needs Trust Administration. Schultz will lead the company’s growing Special Needs Trust Administration team in Nashville, TN. Cumberland Trust has experienced significant growth—recently reaching $5 billion in client assets under administration and over 120 employees and regional offices located in Atlanta, Austin, Chattanooga, Dallas, Knoxville, Memphis, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Tampa-St. Pete. This growth is attributed in part to Cumberland Trust’s expanding top service area in Special Needs Trusts—serving beneficiaries with disabilities and their families. “We are pleased to welcome Debbie to Cumberland Trust, and I am confident that with her extensive experience she will lead the Special Needs Trust Administration team well,” said Joseph K. Presley, Chairman and CEO of Cumberland Trust. Schultz holds an Executive J.D. from Purdue University Global. She earned an MBA and B.S. in Business/Management from the University of Phoenix. She is a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA), graduate of the Cannon Trust School, through Cannon Financial Institute, and has received the Chartered Special Needs Consultant (ChSNC®) Designation. Prior to joining Cumberland Trust, Schultz served as the trust administration team lead at the Bank of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Previously, she led the Special Needs Trust team unit at Arden Trust Company in Phoenix, Arizona. Schultz also managed the Private Client Services department at Advisory Trust Company in Phoenix, Arizona, and cultivated relationships with advisors, administrative support staff, and other professionals while working at their office location in Wilmington, Delaware. “I am so excited to have Debbie Schultz join our Special Needs Trust Administration team as Director,” said Charlotte English, who has served as interim Director of Special Needs Trust Administration and will be stepping into the new role of Vice President & Trust Officer, Administration Manager, Special Needs Trust Administration. “Debbie brings 32 years of trust administration experience with a focus on special needs trust administration to Cumberland Trust. As Cumberland continues to grow, our Special Needs Trust Administration team continues to grow, too. Our team is the strongest it has ever been, and Debbie is exactly who we need leading it,” added English. While many large companies don’t have the flexibility to properly manage the hands-on, nurturing work that goes into special needs trusts, Cumberland Trust has a dedicated and focused team that is committed to this unique area of trust administration. The Cumberland Trust team focuses on families they serve rather than investment management, giving them the opportunity to excel in both traditional and special needs trust administration. “I am eager to continue my commitment to the special needs community through this new role at Cumberland Trust,” said Schultz. “I have always admired Cumberland Trust’s robust special needs department. It is a privilege to lead this team of talented individuals and I look forward to building strong personal relationships with our clients and business partners,” added Schultz. About Cumberland Trust Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Cumberland Trust is a trust services firm founded in 2001 to focus on families. As a trusted advisor, at Cumberland Trust we work with our clients’ accountants, estate planning attorneys, financial advisors, and others to ensure that each family’s needs are met and that their values extend across generations. We achieve that with a team of individuals at Cumberland Trust who are the very best in the personal trust industry. From dealing with blended families, aging adults, special needs, or other modern dynamics, we have the experience to help clients and their advisors through difficult scenarios towards the goal of continued legacy. For more information on Cumberland Trust and how we work with advisors for clients, visit cumberlandtrust.com. ###

