People on the Move

Area Manager, Equipment Finance at Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Kris Foster joined Pinnacle to spearhead an equipment finance team with a nationwide scope and teammates in Houston and Dallas. The firm has helped clients with options for leasing and finance on a limited basis, and Foster's team will build on that. He brings 24 years of experience to Pinnacle, most recently as a regional sales manager for Wells Fargo Equipment Finance in Louisville, KY. Prior to Wells, Foster served in equipment finance roles for CIT, Fifth Third and PNC.