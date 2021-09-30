CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Free-to-play eFootball is the latest easy 1000 Gamerscore Achievement hit

gamerevolution.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePro Evolution Soccer (PES) is now eFootball, Konami’s new free-to-play take on the beautiful game. It’s essentially a soccer service game with an extensive content roadmap to help keep players engaged. Despite launching today, however, many Achievement and Trophy hunters already have what they came for. The eFootball easy Achievements and Trophies make getting 100% completion a breeze, achievable across just a couple of matches with some forward planning.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegamerhq.com

FIFA 15 iOS Latest Version Free Download

Direct link to Fifa 15 game for PC. This version includes some new graphics and the most recent football player. Rolando and Messi in FIFA 15 game are te most effective players. The game was designed with the best techniques that players can use. Messi is a new way to play football on a computer. The player can play the game on any of 23 Grounds in FIFA 15. A player can choose any player from his team and can also change his team. Fifa 2015 system requirements are so low that anyone can play the game on a pc. Fifa 2015 is available for free and includes FIFA 17 PC game download.
FIFA
dotesports.com

IEM Fall to be played on latest CS:GO update

ESL confirmed today that IEM Fall, the last Regional Major Ranking (RMR) event for the PGL Major Stockholm, will use the newest CS:GO update that was introduced alongside Operation Riptide. This will bring significant changes to the meta. In this new version of the game, players can drop utility the...
TECHNOLOGY
TrustedReviews

Hands on: eFootball 2022 Review

By picking up right where PES left off, eFootball 2022 feels like a far more accurate football simulation than FIFA. The focus on realism won’t be for everyone, but it’s still a promising free new game for football fans that will depend largely on post-launch content in order to see success.
FIFA
gamerevolution.com

FIFA 22: Weekend League changes and differences explained

FIFA 22 Weekend Leagues have a new format, meaning competitive players are gearing up for some intense Ultimate Team battles at the end of each week. Traditionally, players spend weekdays participating in Division Rivals matches, earning enough points to qualify for the Weekend League. From there you play FUT Champions games, against other highly skilled players, to unlock the best rewards. That’s how it used to be — but FIFA 22 is set to change this. If you’ve got your hands on the latest entry in the series, we’ll help you adjust to the new Weekend League changes and differences.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free To Play#Xbox One#Pro Evolution Soccer#Efootball#Konami#Super Sub#Goalmouth Guardian#A I#Gamepad
gamerevolution.com

FIFA 22: What is the best formation for Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs?

The FIFA 22 best formation for Ultimate and Pro Clubs will allow players to gain an advantage over other teams, granting you the best position in the game from which to dramatically improve your attacking and defensive game. But what is the best formation in FIFA 22? Here’s everything you need to know.
FIFA
gamingideology.com

eFootball PES 2022 Release Time: Watch FIFA 22, Pro Evo Debuts as FREE Download

After years of playing second fiddle to FIFA, Pro Evolution Soccer is relaunching as a free-to-play title. The new PES game, now called eFootball 2022, should provide healthy competition for FIFA 22. eFootball PES 2022 is available as a free download and has a September 30 release date. Judging by...
FIFA
Twinfinite

Is New World Free-to-Play? Answered

Amazon Games has officially entered the mainstream of the video games industry with its first MMORPG, and by all accounts so far it’s likely to prove a hugely successful enterprise. Early critical impressions from the beta sessions are strong, and there seems to be a fever pitch buzz of hype surrounding the game’s full launch this week. No wonder, then, so many are keen to get involved. But is New World free-to-play for those who are keen to give it a try? Here’s what you need to know on the matter.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
NME

‘eFootball 2022’ is now available to play worldwide for free

Free-to-play football simulation, eFootball 2022, is now available to download worldwide and for nearly every system imaginable. Previously known as PES 2022, the game promises a wealth of changes to the Pro Evolution Soccer formula, not least that it’s free-to-play and will see regular updates over time. Konami released a...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

How to play FIFA 22 early on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC

Want to play FIFA 22 before its release date? The good news is that players on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC are able to try out EA Sports’ latest football game before its October 1 launch. There’s a few methods to get early access to FIFA 22, which will give you a crucial advantage in competitive modes like Ultimate Team. You can spend the extra time playing matches, familiarizing yourself with new mechanics, and preparing for the onslaught of new players when the full game releases. This is how to play FIFA 22 early on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC.
FIFA
pushsquare.com

Free-to-Play PES Successor eFootball Out Now on PS5, PS4

After decades of full-priced football simulators launching year after year, the first big genre shake-up is here: eFootball, a free-to-play Pro Evolution Soccer successor, is available to download for free now on PlayStation 5 and PS4. You'd think this would be a pretty important occasion, and while it sort of is, the shift to ditching the $60 price point means this new game is fairly barebones at launch. All you can do right now is either play offline against the AI or a friend, or head online to compete in weekly events for GP. Just nine teams and six stadiums are on offer.
FIFA
thexboxhub.com

Football evolves as the free-to-play eFootball 2022 kicks off

For years, decades even, this time of year has left gamers with one decision to make – FIFA or PES. EA or Konami. For the most part it’s the might of EA which has won over football fans, what with the cash cow that is Ultimate Team and the collaborative effort that is Pro Clubs ensuring FIFA has managed to top the table. But Konami have a new strategy up their sleeve – a full-on rebrand. It’s time to welcome eFootball to the pitch with it’s free-to-play goodness tempting in all.
FIFA
videogameschronicle.com

Konami’s free-to-play eFootball is already the worst-rated Steam game in history

Konami‘s free-to-play successor to Pro Evolution Soccer, eFootball, was released today and is already the worst-rated game in the history of Steam. According to Steam 250, which assigns Steam games a score determined by whether players give them a positive or negative review, combined with how many players reviewed them, eFootball currently has a score of 8%.
FIFA
sirusgaming.com

Konami Promises To Fix eFootball

It is no secret that eFootball, formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer, has had a very rough launch this week thanks to horrendous graphics, glitches left and right, game balancing with emphasis on pass speed and “defence operation”, and many other issues which even led to the game becoming the most hated game on Steam right now.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

eFootball Release Date: When is eFootball coming out?

The controversial soccer simulation game eFootball will finally be released soon. Here is when eFootball‘s release date will be. eFootball will come out on September 30, 2021, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and smartphone devices. It replaces Konami’s old Pro Evolution Soccer series, and will be free-to-play, with content updates being packaged as paid DLCs.
FIFA
trueachievements.com

First Impressions: eFootball 2022

EFootball 2022 just "released" on Xbox consoles. However, the poor thing is currently crawling around the pitch with two broken legs and a skull fracture. You see, publisher Konami has released it in a demo state without all the teams, a hampered online mode, no Custom Teams (eFootball's FUT), no single-player, two major gameplay features missing, and more. It's a very strange way to release, and it seems a decision made with one purpose: get to market before FIFA 22 officially launches and try to steal away a few customers with a new free-to-play title. It seemed very unfair to give what is ostensibly a demo of a game a review score, and that first big Autumn patch that will add much of the missing content listed above. In the meantime, we have played a few matches — online and offline — and feel ready to give you a first impression of what eFootball 2022 is all about. What is that impression? Well, my mother always told me you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but eFootball is a distractingly ugly beast. Open up the book and look within, though, and it is still — despite literally missing gameplay features — a compelling and intense on-the-pitch experience.
FIFA
gamerevolution.com

FIFA 22 OTW Pack: When do ‘Ones to Watch’ come out?

The FIFA 22 OTW pack release time has caused confusion among players, with them left wondering: “when does the FIFA 22 Ones to Watch pack come out?” The pre-order bonus was always set to arrive today, though there has been an issue with EA sending out the pre-order pack early before pulling it from the game, thus creating questions around its actual release. So when does the OTW pack come out?
FIFA
gamerevolution.com

FIFA 22: Homegrown Talent not working fix

FIFA 22 is out now, and Career Mode players will be sad to learn that the Homegrown Talent feature isn’t working. It’s an attribute assigned to specific young players – and as a pre-order bonus of the Ultimate Edition, you’re granted an exclusive Homegrown signing. With the feature not appearing properly for Career Mode managers, it means players aren’t getting the pre-order boosts they paid for. Fear not, as we dig into the Homegrown Talent issue, and how to fix it.
FIFA
gamerevolution.com

FIFA 22: How to buy FIFA points on Web App

In FIFA 22, you can buy FIFA Points via the web app in order to obtain the in-game currency. This currency is used to purchase packs of players for your Ultimate Team, improving your FUT squad in the process. So how can you buy FIFA points on the FIFA 22 web app? Here’s everything you need to know.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy