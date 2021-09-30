CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O’Neal hosting ‘The Event’ Saturday for Boys & Girls Club

By 8NewsNow staff
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal lives in Las Vegas part-time, and he’s giving back to the community with “The Event” at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday.

It raises money for the Boys & Girls Club of Las Vegas.

The lineup includes Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg and Imagine Dragons.

Tickets are still available at $125.

The event requires that all attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot) AND use the CLEAR Health Pass. The only exception will be children 11 years of age and under, who will be required to wear a mask at all times.

