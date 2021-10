At the moment, the injury didn’t look like much. Running a stretch play toward Alabama’s sideline, running back Jase McClellan took a shot to the knee. Falling out of bounds, he was already at the bench when it happened so there wasn’t a delay on the field for the medical staff to tend to the sophomore running back. He never returned to Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, after which Nick Saban said it was a knee and didn’t look good. Confirmation came Monday when Saban said the Crimson Tide’s No. 2 running back would miss the rest of the season and will have knee surgery.

