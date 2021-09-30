CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

How to Stay Productive in a New School Year? Tips for Students

atlanticcitynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving in the era of high technologies, a lot of students all over the world get the opportunity to study remotely, attending classes wherever they are. After the global pandemic and lockdown, distance education became a new normal. Though it's a safe way of education, a lot of problems arose as well. First and foremost, the biggest advantage for many students is to stay productive. Yet, it's possible when you know what to do.

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
thechronicle-news.com

Save more this school year with these 5 shopping tips

(BPT) - With the school year underway, this can be an exciting time for students and parents, but it can also be a source of financial stress. According to the National Retail Federation, the back-to-school season is the second-biggest shopping season of the year, and a recent study showed that the average parent’s spending per student is expected to be higher than ever this year.
RETAIL
informnny.com

How do New York parents feel about the 2021-2022 school year?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Parents in New York believe the best scenario for children is for them to be in the classroom. They also believe a remote option should be available while COVID continues to be a factor, according to a new poll released from The Education Trust-New York. The debate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
candgnews.com

Communication, compassion key to transitioning students into school this year

NOVI — For some students in Novi, the return to school Sept. 7 was the first time that they had returned to their schools since the COVID-19 pandemic paused in-person learning March 13, 2020. Joy and excitement have been felt bouncing around the halls, Assistant Superintendent of Academics RJ Webber...
NOVI, MI
Boston Globe

New school year, same COVID anxiety. How parents can help kids (and themselves) cope

Years ago, long before “coronavirus” was a household term, I came to a realization about raising my two kids: I might not be able to control when they nap, whether they want to play trombone, or if they end up getting onto the baseball team. Attempting to engineer a child’s future is futile and counterproductive. The best we can do is keep them happy and safe.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity Tips#Exercise#Distance Education#Stay Productive
jwu.edu

Helpful Tips for High School Students Preparing for College

Transitioning to college is a major milestone that comes with a lot of preparation. High school students put in a significant amount of effort to prepare for the next chapter in their lives. If you’re currently in high school and you’re starting to think about college or you’ve already begun looking, it may seem like an overwhelming process. The guide below provides you with several helpful tips to prepare for college, no matter what grade you’re in!
PROVIDENCE, RI
hypefresh.co

7 Useful Tips for First-Year University Students

Your first year at university is often a time of adjustment, new experiences, and learning to deal with higher expectations. If you are struggling socially or academically, please know that you aren’t alone. The good news is that you will adjust, and things will get easier. In the meantime, these 7 useful tips for first-year university students may help.
COLLEGES
Record-Journal

First year college student gives tips for campus dining

College dining halls can be a scary place. They either feel huge and maze-like or too small with nowhere to sit- and that’s all in the same ten minutes. With Covid, the rules feel like they’re constantly changing. One day, it’s self-service and by the next meal, it isn’t. But, that’s just the atmosphere. Some colleges are known for their great food, while others have students raking up DoorDash bills.
HARTFORD, CT
coastreportonline.com

Tips for tackling your mental health during the school year

With the fall semester underway and students back at school, whether it be online or in person, students are quickly reminded of how stressful this time of year can be trying to get back into the swing of things. Going back to school can cause a lot of anxiety and...
COSTA MESA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
AM 1450 KMMS

New TikTok Trend Encourages Students to Vandalize Schools

There's a new trend on TikTok that is encouraging students to vandalize schools. Many schools in larger cities have been vandalized and authorities are blaming TikTok for the nationwide vandalism craze known as the “devious licks” school vandalism challenge. Here in Bozeman, there haven't been many reports of schools being...
BOZEMAN, MT
providencejournal.com

RI considering COVID 'test-to-stay' policy: What it means for students, parents and schools

PROVIDENCE — Gov. Dan McKee is exploring a protocol in the public schools known as "test-to-stay," which could reduce the number of students who have to quarantine because they have a single symptom associated with COVID-19. “The administration is currently in the exploration phase of this concept and is gathering more information,” said McKee spokeswoman Alana O’Hare. “The state is not currently using a test-to-stay approach in any school district.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Liz Smith

5 Tips For Healthy Productivity

Productivity. It’s something I aspire towards yet fail most often. If you’ve ever worked remotely, you’ll know firsthand that staying productive is a challenge. When it comes time to sit down and get some serious work done, suddenly doing the dishes sounds appealing.
ndsu.edu

How first-year students apply for housing

NDSU housing applications are open. Once you've been admitted, you can submit your housing application online. It’s easy for first-year NDSU students to apply for on-campus housing. After you’ve been admitted to NDSU, you can submit your housing application online. The sooner you apply for housing, the more likely you are to get your hall and room of choice during room selection in March.
FARGO, ND
Ladders

4 habits of subtly toxic people

No one wants to waste time and energy around people who consistently behave in unhealthy ways and add negativity to our lives. Yet, many of us sometimes get stuck in toxic relationships that have a negative impact on our mental health and even on our self-confidence. The problem is some...
MENTAL HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

4 Fall Fitness Tips for Older Women: How to Stay Fit (and Safe!) This Autumn

While in some parts of the country it feels like summer simply won’t let up, in other parts the cooler temperatures are really starting to set in. As you make adventurous plans to exercise outdoors this fall, whether it’s hiking, cycling, jogging, you name it, keep these four important cold weather fitness tips in mind.
WORKOUTS
invisiblepeople.tv

How School Discipline Impacts Student Homelessness

A recent study by the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions Center illustrates the impact of school discipline policies on students experiencing homelessness. The study shows a strong connection between a student’s housing status, race, and the rate at which they are disciplined in school. For example, students who face both housing and food insecurity are three times more likely to face discipline in school.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy