Newark, NJ

The Many Saints of Newark review: Sopranos prequel is a frustrating inside joke

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI should probably get this out there right at the start of this review: I’m not exactly the target audience for The Many Saints of Newark. Having only watched a scattered batch of episodes across the six-season run of HBO’s The Sopranos — including much of the series’ first season and its controversial finale — there’s an argument to be made that I lack a necessary appreciation of the show’s colorful universe of conflicted criminals and “made men.” And there’s some validity to that assertion. However, I do like a good mob movie, and throughout the development and promotion of The Many Saints of Newark, that’s precisely what the film promised audiences it would provide.

Variety

Robert De Niro Introduces Premiere of 'Sopranos' Movie 'Many Saints of Newark': 'I Have a Certain Fondness for Prequels to Gangster Stories'

“I’m not coming back to ‘The Sopranos,’” Aida Turtorro, the two-time Emmy nominee for her role as Janice Soprano in the iconic HBO series, said Wednesday on the red carpet for the show’s long-awaited prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark.” “The truth is,” she said, “I’m not sure I ever left.” Inside the film’s world premiere—where the Beacon Theatre in New York City overflowed with guests, including Edie Falco, Steve Buscemi, Steven Van Zandt and cast members Michael Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll and Ray Liotta — Robert De Niro took the stage. “‘The Sopranos’...
New York Post

Ray Liotta reveals why he passed on role in 'The Sopranos'

The rumor mill has swirled for quite a while that Ray Liotta was offered the lead role of Tony in “The Sopranos” and he turned it down. However, that was never the case. Liotta, 66, explained in an interview with the Guardian that he was approached by the HBO mob drama’s creator David Chase to play a different character.
Whiskey Riff

James Gandolfini Got So Drunk Filming 'The Sopranos,' They Chained Him To A Tree So He Wouldn't Fall Off A Cliff

We’ve all been there at some point. You’re hanging out with your buddies, having a few drinks, and one of your friends has a few too many…. Or a shit ton too many, and next thing you know they’re flying around like a bat outta hell, being an absolute nuisance, and you just want to tie them to a tree so they can’t hurt themselves or somebody else.
Best Life

A.J. From "The Sopranos" Quit Acting & Has a Totally Different Job Now

When Robert Iler was 12 years old, he shot the pilot for a show that would become one of the most acclaimed series of all time. Iler played Tony Soprano's (James Gadolfini) son A.J. on The Sopranos from 1999 to 2007, meaning he spent all of his teen years on the influential HBO show. But, even though The Sopranos was a major success and is still loved by many fans, Iler took a different path in life after it concluded instead of continuing with acting. He's also never seen most of the series he acted in, even though he is planning to watch the new prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark.
Yardbarker

Michael Gandolfini on his dad playing Tony Soprano for nine years: 'I'm exhausted after three months'

Michael Gandolfini has an entirely new respect for his father, the late James Gandolfini, and the commitment he had to his iconic role of Tony Soprano in The Sopranos. "He so was not Tony," the 22-year-old actor, who will star as a young Tony Soprano in prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, told The New York Times. "The only insight that I think I gained was deep pride in him. I'm exhausted after three months — you did that for nine years?"
Esquire

The True Story of the Newark Riots in The Many Saints of Newark

In The Many Saints of Newark, a young Anthony Soprano lies awake in bed at night as downtown Newark smolders in the distance. Gunshots ring out and the streets are lined with fire for several days after racial tensions in New Jersey's largest city have reached a fever pitch. While...
The Hollywood Reporter

'The Many Saints of Newark' Led Michael Imperioli to Depressing Realization About His 'Sopranos' Character

[This story contains spoilers for The Many Saints of Newark.] When Michael Imperioli made the decision to reprise his iconic Sopranos character in The Many Saints of Newark, he had no idea his understanding of Christopher Moltisanti would be forever altered. With the beloved HBO Mafia drama still being a major force in his life thanks to Talking Sopranos, the popular podcast Imperioli co-hosts with fellow series alum Steve Schirripa, the veteran actor knew there was a massive appetite for the show and characters. So, when creator-writer David Chase brought him the script for The Many Saints of Newark, Imperioli told The...
IndieWire

How That 'Many Saints' Narration Twist Redefines the Relationship at the Heart of 'The Sopranos'

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for both “The Sopranos” and “The Many Saints of Newark.”] Christopher Moltisanti haunts Alan Taylor’s “The Many Saints of Newark,” and not just in name (you don’t need to be too familiar with Italian to realize that “Many Saints” translates to “Moltisanti”) but in actual spirit. The film literally opens in a New Jersey graveyard, one filled with headstones boasting the names of families familiar to any seasoned “Sopranos” watcher, before settling on a discomfitingly familiar face, forever imposed on his own gravestone: Christopher Moltisanti, AKA Chrissy, the son of Dickie Moltisanti, who serves...
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
tvinsider.com

'True Story' First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
BGR.com

Netflix's new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO's 'Succession' Season 3: TV Review

In what is possibly the year’s most anticipated small-screen premiere, Succession begins its third, pandemic-delayed season Oct. 17. The HBO drama — or is it a comedy? — arrives almost precisely two years after the second-season finale, with Kendall Roy’s cliffhanger act of betrayal. THR’s TV critics check in with the fictional media dynasty we love to hate. DANIEL FIENBERG: In the real world, a lot has happened since the second season of Succession aired in October of 2019, from COVID to an election booting a presumptively dynastic, assumptively wealthy family from the White House. Those on the TV beat have written extensively...
Variety

HBO Acquires Barry Levinson's 'The Survivor,' Starring Ben Foster

HBO Films has acquired the North American rights to “The Survivor,” a Harry Haft biopic produced and directed by Academy Award winner Barry Levinson. The deal comes after the film premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival in September. Based on Alan Haft’s book “Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano,” “The Survivor” stars Ben Foster (“Leave No Trace,” “Hell or High Water”) as Haft, an escaped Auschwitz prisoner who is forced to perform in boxing matches by his captor before moving to New York and using his boxing skills to help find the woman he loves. Along with...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby Join MGM Horror Thriller 'Dark Harvest' (Exclusive)

Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser and Luke Kirby have joined the cast of Dark Harvest, a horror-thriller that David Slade is directing for MGM. Casey Likes and E’myri Crutchfield will star in the project, which Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl are producing via Matt Tolmach Productions. The film, an adaptation of Norman Partridge’s 2007 Bram Stoker Award-winning novel of the same name, is set in a small Midwestern town in which every fall a supernatural specter rises from the cornfields and makes its way toward the town’s church. There, gangs of teenage boys hungrily await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare in...
