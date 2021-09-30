EDITORIAL: Even the worst voices need to be heard at school board meetings — don’t cull the public

The Anchorage Daily News editorial board — owner Ryan Binkley, publisher Andy Pennington and opinion editor Tom Hewitt — looks nothing like the community it represents. For two years since the departure of Julia O’Malley, ADN leadership has failed to address a board that is totally homogenous when it comes to race, gender and class. If the ADN wants to demonstrate a serious commitment to the communities it serves, it should do the work to add a few more diverse voices from the community — members who are women and Black, Indigenous and people of color — to the editorial board.

2 DAYS AGO