EDITORIAL: Even the worst voices need to be heard at school board meetings — don’t cull the public
Governing is hard. Governing in a pandemic and at a time when polarizing issues meet polarized governments is even more difficult. But the people we elect to make decisions for all of us must resist the temptation to limit the public’s access to the decision-making process or make the most important aspects of government — transparency and accountability — less transparent or accountable.sentinelcolorado.com
Comments / 0