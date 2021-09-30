CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix's Squid Game: What Is It and Why Is Everyone Obsessed

By Megan Peters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have heard of something known as Squid Game, just know you aren't the only one. The Netflix series has been a massive hit with fans around the world, and all eyes are on the Korean Drama as such. With Netflix now saying Squid Game is poised to become its most-watched original to date, tons of netizens are moving to check on the show. So if you need some info on the thrilling survival series, we've got you covered.

NYLON

Netflix’s Squid Game Makeup Is Trending on TikTok, Just in Time for Halloween

If you haven’t watched Netflix’s hit K-drama Squid Game yet, you’re bound to hear it recommended by friends soon. It’s the most popular Korean drama ever and is quickly becoming one of the most-watched foreign-language productions, becoming the first Korean show to rate as Netflix’s top show in America. (It was released on September 17 and reached number one by September 21.)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tyla

Fans Of Netflix's Squid Game Spot Theory About Players

Squid Game fans, prepare for your minds to be blown. Some people who have already binged all of Netflix’s genre-bending horror-drama have come up with a theory about who gets chosen to be a player, and who’s a worker in the deeply disturbing playground games. Taking to TikTok, one user...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Goes Viral for Perfectly Bringing Team 7 to Life

One awesome Naruto cosplay has gone viral for perfectly bringing the Team 7 line up from the original series to life! Masashi Kishimoto's franchise has come quite a long way since it first made its debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine decades ago, but there are some things that have not really changed all that much. While the current iteration of the series now focuses on a new generation of shinobi, and features a much older version of the series' original cast, there are several core tenets that have been shared between one another.
COMICS
Highsnobiety

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Brings Both Drama and Fashion

If you haven't watched Squid Game on Netflix yet, what are you waiting for?. For those of you who aren't familiar with the South Korean survival drama, the plot centers around a handful of people who are massively in debt due to gambling, fraud, and so on, and get invited to join a game where the big prize is cash. And we're talking a lot of cash – approximately $40 million. Once in the game, the 456 players quickly realize that it isn't just a regular game – it is based on surviving children's games such as "red light, green light," and tug of war.
TV & VIDEOS
stockxpo.com

‘Squid Game’ Is the Dystopian Netflix Hit No One Wanted—Until Everyone Did

SEOUL—South Korea’s dystopian drama “Squid Game” might become Netflix Inc.’s NFLX 0.46% biggest hit ever. But for a decade, local studios rejected the fictionalized show’s pitch as too grotesque and too unrealistic. The premise revolves around financially broke adults playing traditional Korean children’s games on a secluded island. The losers...
TV SERIES

