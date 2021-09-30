Texans-Bills Preview: Watch, Listen To BRB On Crowd Assist Podcast

I’ve watched the Texans play football since the Texans erupted from Bob McNair’s womb. I was a fat kind who spiked my hair in the front like David Carr. I loved drinking beers and arguing why Matt Schaub is better than Tony Romo or quarterback X circa 2011, and why he’s a top five quarterback. I lost it when Case KEEEENUUUUM made 2013 fun for even a little while. I listened to the clicking of the ceiling on all those Sundays we wasted through Ryan Fitzpatrick dumpster diving, Ryan Mallett THROW HARD, Brian Hoyer game managing, [NAME REDACTED] flat passes, and Tom Savage convulsing. A West Texas drive turned into bedlam when Houston traded up for Deshaun Watson, and since then, Houston has had a top five franchise caliber quarterback.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO