Texans-Bills Preview: Watch, Listen To BRB On Crowd Assist Podcast
Time. It really moves. One second, you are watching Josh Allen go full Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins down the sideline against Tredavious White, drag defenders for a touchdown run, and turn a car crash into a Taiwan Jones dump-off to set up a game-winning field goal in overtime. The following second, Allen is a MVP caliber quarterback, something called a Davis Mills is throwing the ball to Brandin Cooks, and Justin Reid is the best player on Houston’s defense. Yeah, I guess time does work like that.www.battleredblog.com
Comments / 0