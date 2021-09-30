CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans-Bills Preview: Watch, Listen To BRB On Crowd Assist Podcast

By Matt Weston
Battle Red Blog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime. It really moves. One second, you are watching Josh Allen go full Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins down the sideline against Tredavious White, drag defenders for a touchdown run, and turn a car crash into a Taiwan Jones dump-off to set up a game-winning field goal in overtime. The following second, Allen is a MVP caliber quarterback, something called a Davis Mills is throwing the ball to Brandin Cooks, and Justin Reid is the best player on Houston’s defense. Yeah, I guess time does work like that.

www.battleredblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Texans talk about Bills postgame

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills posted a 40-0 shutout victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Here’s what Texans head coach David Culley and Houston players had to say about the Bills performance after the game. “Bottom line is we didn’t play good football,” Texans head coach David Culley said. “We […]
NFL
chatsports.com

Three and Out: Texans-Bills Predictions

On Sunday, the Texans face yet another tough test; this time against the potential AFC Super Bowl representative Buffalo Bills. Coming off 24-9 a beating at the hands of the Carolina Panthers at home, the Davis Mills-led Texans will enter Buffalo as huge underdogs. The opening point spread on this game was an eye-popping 17 points in favor of the Bills and has held relatively steady all week through the time this article was published.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs breakout game coming? 5 things to watch vs. Texans

After winning their last two games in blowout fashion, the Buffalo Bills will host the Houston Texans in Week 4. Buffalo opened as a massive favorite after outscoring the Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team 78-21 over the past two weeks. This week, the Bills will take on a Texans team that features rookie quarterback Davis Mills making his first career road start.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Brb#American Football#Time#Mvp#Wild Card#Train Wreck Sports#The Crowd Assist Podcast
USA Today

WATCH: Last week's highlights for Bills' upcoming opponent, the Texans

The Buffalo Bills will host another foe at Highmark Stadium in Week 4 after beating the Washington Football Team there last week. That upcoming opponent will be the Houston Texans. The Texans enter the game at 1-2, but have had some surprising bright spots in their first three games. Unfortunately...
NFL
chatsports.com

Five Houston Texans to watch against the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills host the Houston Texans this week in a game that most are predicting should go well for the home team. The games are played on the field and not in a simulator, however, so the Bills won’t be counting any chickens before their eggs hatch. A loss...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Texans vs. Bills prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Week 4 game

Bills -16 Moneyline: Bills -1125, Texans +700. Over/Under: 47 (Under -110, Over -110) One team is contending for a Super Bowl, and the other is trying to find its footing in the messy world that is the NFL. It’s hard to pick your way through the NFL without finding two franchises in completely opposite states. While Buffalo is busy scoring more than 31 points a game, Houston is failing to keep opposing teams out of the end zone, giving up over 25 points a game.
NFL
MySanAntonio

Texans vs Bills: How to watch and stream online

The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills were once neck and neck. In a 2019 Wild Card game, Josh Allen caught a touchdown pass from John Brown, the Bills had an early lead they maintained until the fourth quarter, and Houston’s offense was squashed until the fourth quarter. Then Deshaun Watson pulled off the improbable, hitting DeAndre Hopkins down the left sideline and dragging defenders for a long touchdown, turning a car crash into a Taiwan Jones reception that set up the game winning overtime field goal. Houston avoided the home upset, and was rewarded with the chance to play Kansas City in the Divisional Round.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TexansDaily

How To Watch Texans vs Bills: A Test For Houston's Defense

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen seemingly righted the ship in Week 3 against the Washington Football Team as the star quarterback threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Those are the kinds of numbers the "Bills Mafia" expects to see on a weekly basis from Allen. Houston Texans'...
NFL
Houston Press

NFL Week 4: Texans-Bills — Four Things To Watch For

When the Houston Texans take the field this Sunday for their Week 4 matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, it will be exactly 20 NFL games, including the 2019 postseason, since these two teams met in the wild card round of the playoffs back in 2019. Even in a league where rosters experience significant turnover both in and out of season, 20 games is not all that long.
NFL
thebuffalofanatics.com

Saturday Preview: Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills

The sound you heard last week was a collective sigh of relief across western New York. Bills fans everywhere saw Josh Allen make his triumphant return to 2020 form against Washington. With the Bills offense finally catching its stride, they are poised for another dominant performance against the Houston Texans. Let’s take a look at the match-up.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Countdown To Kickoff: Texans v. Bills

Nobody—and I mean NOBODY—expects the 1-2 Houston Texans to beat the 2-1 Buffalo Bills in Buffalo today. The Texans are starting a rookie quarterback who was selected in the third round; the Bills are starting a legitimate MVP candidate at QB. In addition to that sizable edge, the Bills are simply more talented at virtually every other position on the roster. Sure, Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks could start for Buffalo, but the list of other Texans who fit that profile is somewhere between exceedingly short and nonexistent.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Bills trample hapless Texans

Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for two touchdown passes Sunday, and the Buffalo Bills' defense overwhelmed the Houston Texans in a 40-0 rout in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen completed 20 of 29 passes for 248 yards with an interception as Buffalo (3-1) won its third straight game and stayed atop the AFC East. The Bills have outscored Miami, Washington and Houston by a combined 118-21.
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Incompletions: Texans v. Bills (Enter The David Carr Zone)

I’ve watched the Texans play football since the Texans erupted from Bob McNair’s womb. I was a fat kind who spiked my hair in the front like David Carr. I loved drinking beers and arguing why Matt Schaub is better than Tony Romo or quarterback X circa 2011, and why he’s a top five quarterback. I lost it when Case KEEEENUUUUM made 2013 fun for even a little while. I listened to the clicking of the ceiling on all those Sundays we wasted through Ryan Fitzpatrick dumpster diving, Ryan Mallett THROW HARD, Brian Hoyer game managing, [NAME REDACTED] flat passes, and Tom Savage convulsing. A West Texas drive turned into bedlam when Houston traded up for Deshaun Watson, and since then, Houston has had a top five franchise caliber quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
mediaite.com

Peyton and Eli Manning Were Hysterical After Profanity Blunder During ESPN Monday Night Football Broadcast

After years of courting Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football, ESPN finally landed the Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Manning headlined a secondary Monday Night Football broadcast for the Disney-owned sports brand on ESPN2, signing on to provide commentary for 10 games this season. Not only did ESPN catch their white whale for Monday Night Football, but he brought his brother Eli Manning and a cast of friends too.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy