Northern California and the Colorado River are experiencing severe dry conditions due to low snowpack, rainfall and reduced water levels at reservoirs and dams. Currently 50 out of 58 counties in California are part of an emergency drought declaration, however San Diego is not one of those counties. Fortunately, San Diego County has prepared for dry periods and currently has sufficient supplies that continue to meet all of our region's needs.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO