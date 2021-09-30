CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Hawaii volcano is erupting — and thousands are flocking to watch it, park rangers say

Cover picture for the articleThousands of tourists are flocking to a Hawaii volcano to watch it erupt, park rangers said. A new eruption on the summit of the Kīlauea volcano started Thursday, and it’s drawing visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. They want to see the gas plume, steam and the lava glow during the night, park rangers said.

