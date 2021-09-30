Jaw-dropping Cardi B looks stunning in her first public appearance after giving birth The world’s most expensive colored gemstone, The Sunrise Ruby, got nothing on the rapper

The world’s most expensive colored gemstone, The Sunrise Ruby, got nothing on Cardi B! The rapper just made her first public appearance after giving birth to her baby boy.

The Dominican descent starlet became the center of attention at Paris Fashion Week when she arrived at a Mugler event wearing a jaw-dropping and spectacular outfit. Describing herself as a “MUGLER MAMI” on social media, Cardi stepped on the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” black carpet in a form-fitting over-the-top sequined gown from the designer’s 1995 couture collection. The plunging red dress had a matching cape constructed in feathers.

The drama continued with Cardi’s platinum hairdo. LA-based hairstylist

created tridimensional finger waves that perfectly matched the movements of the cape. The Grammy winner also paired her gloves and ruby necklace with glittery eyebrows. Her makeup artist, Erika La’ Pearl, said on her Instagram account that she used Pat McGrath makeup and Tatti Lashes on her Instagram account.

Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath shared a breakdown of Cardi’s makeup look, using the new Celestial Odyssey Eye Palette.

FACE

Smooth Sublime Perfection Primer onto the face using fingertips.

Blend Sublime Perfection Foundation in ‘MEDIUM 16’ ‘MEDIUM 17’ & ‘MEDIUM 18’ into the skin.

Brighten under the eyes & conceal any imperfections using Sublime Perfection Concealer in ‘MEDIUM 15’ & ‘MEDIUM 16.’

Set under the eyes with Under-Eye Blurring Powder in ‘MEDIUM’ & ‘YELLOW.’

Set the rest of the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in ‘LIGHT MEDIUM 2.’

Blend ‘DIVINE ROSE’ Divine Blush from the Galactic Sun Trio over the cheeks using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush.

Add depth to the cheeks with ‘DESERT ORCHID’ Divine Blush from the Galactic Sun Trio.

Highlight the high points of the face with Skin Fetish Ultra Glow Highlighter in ‘GOLDEN NECTAR’ from the Galactic Sun Trio.

Celebrity Makeup

EYES

Attach Crimson Couture Crystals to the brows using eyelash adhesive.

Diffuse ’SUNROSE AMBER’ eye shadow through the socket, crease & outer corner with a fluffy brush.

Add depth to the socket & outer corner with ‘NOCTURNE’ eye shadow using a small blending brush.

Blend ‘HEAVENLY BODY’ eye shadow over the outer half of the lid.

Emphasize the inner half of the lid with ’GALACTIC GLOW’ eye shadow.

Smudge PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ’BLK COFFEE’ along the upper & lower lash line & soften with a small detail brush.

Layer ‘NOCTURNE’ eye shadow over the pencil using an angled brush.

Tightline the upper & lower waterline with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ’XTREME BLACK.’

Line the lash line with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner & extend into a wing.

Apply Dark Star Mascara & false lashes.

LIPS

Line the lips with ‘BUFF’ PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil.

Use a finger to blend the pencil into the lips.

Finish with ‘NUDE VENUS’ Divinyl.

