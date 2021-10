The price of the VeChain (VET) is currently at $0.1093. Its price has shot up by 25% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy VeChain (VET). In the last couple of days, the price of VeChain (VET) has been on the rise following the lunch of the VeChain Carbon Footprint Traceability Platform. The price has gone up by about 30% in the last two days.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO