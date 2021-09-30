Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals odds picks and predictions: Player prop bets

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) travel to meet the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) at Paul Brown Stadium for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Jaguars vs. Bengals prop bet odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The mistake-prone Jaguars hit the road looking for some semblance of continuity and success. They’re 0-3 straight up and against the spread in losing all three games by 10 or more points. They’ve registered just 17.7 points per game and are allowing 418.0 total yards per game, 302.3 passing yards and 30.3 PPG.

The Bengals picked up a 24-10 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week for their second victory and cover in three tries. Cincinnati won its only home game 27-24 in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Jaguars at Bengals prop bet picks and predictions

Bengals QB Joe Burrow OVER 253.5 passing yards (-114)

Burrow didn’t throw for more than 207 yards in either of his last two games, including just 172 yards in Pittsburgh last week; however, the Jaguars are 28th in the NFL with 302.3 passing yards allowed per game, and Burrow is going to establish a new season-high in this one.

Houston Texans QB Tyrod Taylor dropped 291 yards on the Jags in Week 1, Denver Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater was good for 328 yards in Week 2 and Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray went for 316 yards in Week 3. Jacksonville’s back end is horrific, and they just traded CB C.J. Henderson away this week.

Look for Burrow to add to Jacksonville’s pass defense woes.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (-222)

This one is a little on the expensive side, but it’s a good bet. Burrow has tossed 7 touchdown passes through three games, with at least two scores in each outing. There is very little chance the Jaguars defense is able to shut him down.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon OVER 20.5 rushing attempts (-125)

The Bengals can only have so many touches, so playing the Over on Mixon’s carries, as well as Burrow’s Over on passing yards can be a little risky. However, Mixon is going to get this done, and he’ll likely be leaned upon heavily in the second half as the home side salts away what is expected to be a victory.

Mixon ran 29 times in the Week 1 win against the Vikings, and he had 20 totes against the Chicago Bears in Week 2. Last week, he checked in with just 18 rushes in Pittsburgh; however, I expect the Bengals to have a big lead in the final 30 minutes, and he’ll be gobbling up four or five carries per drive.

Jaguars RB James Robinson UNDER 54.5 rushing yards (-114)

Robinson and the Jaguars are going to fall behind early, and you can expect Robinson’s rushing yardage to be curtailed as Jacksonville abandons its plan to establish the run.

Robinson ran for 88 yards in Week 3 against the Cardinals, but he had a total of just 47 yards in the loss against the Broncos in Week 2, and just 25 yards in Week 1 against the Texans. He won’t crack 50 yards Thursday.

