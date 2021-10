With Funko Pop! figurines being so popular with avid collectors and casual fans alike, it’s no wonder that every major franchise in the game would want to immortalize their characters as tiny, plastic bobbleheads. Star Wars is no exception to that rule, and now it looks like we’ll be getting even more from the science-fiction franchise very soon. Today, Funko announced an all-new line of Pops for The Mandalorian, an addition to its already extensive range of figures for the series and introducing some new and much-beloved characters to the lineup.

