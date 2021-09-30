CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy XIV recaps the many system changes revealed in the latest live letter

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s not mince words, there was a lot of information in the most recent letter from the producer for Final Fantasy XIV. Like, a lot of it. You could be forgiven for only getting some of it while watching and feeling like some of it missed you, or even having to go to bed before the whole thing was over. But now you won’t have to rely one someone else’s transcribed notes to catch up because the full summary of that information has been posted on the official forums for everyone to peruse.

massivelyop.com

massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XI asks players to come up with their own banquet for prizes

When you play Final Fantasy XI, does your mouth water at the thoughts of some of the food items you’re chewing on for stat boosts? If so, you’re the perfect person to take part in the game’s newest contest because it’s all about creating a banquet formed of in-game food items, beverages, and/or ingredients for someone to snack on. If you’ve ever longed to have a miqo’bob of your very own, you are the target audience for this particular contest.
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV players memorialize Stephen Critchlow, the voice behind Count Edmont de Fortemps

The Final Fantasy XIV community is in mourning this week as English actor Stephen Critchlow has passed away at the age of 54. Critchlow was well known for his theater and TV work, but MMO gamers will know him best as the performer for FFXIV’s Count Edmont de Fortemps and the narrator for Heavensward; MOP’s Chris Neal called him a “masterful performer” who was “pretty much the emotional core for the Heavensward expansion.”
player.one

Final Fantasy XIV Making Changes to Job Action in Endwalker

The anticipation for the upcoming expansion of Final Fantasy XIV just got even higher with this latest reveal. It turns out that the Endwalker expansion will update the job actions and offer new ones. In particular, new gameplay experiences are to be expected for Disciples of War and Magic jobs.
NME

‘Final Fantasy XIV’ will let you be a mime for just $7

Final Fantasy XIV has a new cosmetic emote that will let players become a mime. As spotted in PCGamesN, this isn’t a job class or a reward that needs to be grinded, but a paid cosmetic available from Square Enix‘s online store. The US$7 (£5.13) price is standard for most...
Collider

'Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker' Trailer Reveals New DPS and Healer Class Jobs

During the latest Letter from the Producer livestream, the Final Fantasy XIV development team discussed the changes that would be coming to all of the jobs for the Endwalker expansion coming this year. They also released a trailer that showed off these changes, which also includes the two newest jobs being added, Reaper and Sage.
mmobomb.com

Square Enix Offers Up More Details On Belt Removal In Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker Expansion

As you may recall from the Digital Fan Festival earlier this year, the Final Fantasy XIV team has decided to do away with belts, making them no longer available as drops or equippable following the launch of Endwalker. Of course, they can’t just take something like that out of the game without adjusting for it, so there are a few things the devs felt players needed to know about before all that comes to pass.
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV New Emote Allows Players to Pantomime

Square Enix has revealed that a new Final Fantasy XIV emote is now available that will allow players to pantomime certain movements. Quite literally called “Pantomime,” this emote is immediately available to purchase through the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store. The emote will cost $7. Additionally, a video was posted on the Japanese Lodestone website, demonstrating how the emote will function.
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: A return to raiding in Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers

It’s been a long time — a number of years to be precise — since MOP’s Chris has done any of the raid level content in Final Fantasy XIV, but now he feels it’s high time to hop back into the raiding that this particular MMORPG can offer. Join him at 2:00 p.m. EDT for some big fights, lots of ground and spell effects, and a whole lot of general panic.
totalgamingnetwork.com

New and Updated Job Actions Detailed for Final Fantasy XIV

Class job changes are coming alongside Endwalker. Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida detailed some of the changes that are planned for each job at the release of Endwalker on November 23, 2021. The latest comes from the latest showing of the Letter from the Producer Live Broadcast that aired this past weekend.
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV details the process of deprecating belts ahead of its next expansion

Players will still be able to remove materia, turn belts in for Expert Delivery missions, desynthesize belts, or sell them to vendors even after the expansion patch. However, no new belts will be available to obtain, and players will no longer be able to extract materia from fully soulbound belts, so you should make sure to do that before the expansion maintenance. You’ve still got some time to deal with your belts ahead of that, of course; just make sure to finish up anything you need for your belts before they go away forever in a couple of months.
Gematsu

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI is an action role-playing game developed by Square Enix Creative Business Unit III and published by Square Enix. Final Fantasy XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV is why Final Fantasy XI didn’t get a PlayStation 3 port

If you’re wondering why you never got a version of Final Fantasy XI to play on the PlayStation 3 (back in the years when the PS3 was a relevant console), it turns out that ties back to Final Fantasy XIV. A new interview on the former game’s anniversary site We Are Vana’diel features an interview with producer Akihiko Matsui of FFXI and Yutaka Kawamata of Nobunaga’s Ambition Online; the latter has upgraded to newer consoles, while Matsui explains that FFXI wasn’t considered due to technical limitations:
gamepur.com

How to unlock the Demi-Ozma mount in Final Fantasy XIV

With more than 200 mounts available to unlock in Final Fantasy XIV, it’s hard to pinpoint a small handful to consider “the best,” but it’s hard to argue against the Demi-Ozma mount being among them. This flight-capable mount takes on three forms: a sphere, a cube, and a pyramid, each of which has face textures that appear as portals to another world. It’s effectively three mounts in one, and all three could be argued to be the coolest-looking mount in the game. In this guide, we’ll cover how to unlock it.
gamepur.com

Belts won’t be fully removed in Final Fantasy XIV, but they will no longer be equipable or obtainable

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV Online have known the game will be removing belts in its upcoming 6.0 Patch for a while now. Players have been wondering what will happen to the belts they already have in the game. It turns out that belts won’t be fully removed from the game, however, they will become unobtainable and will no longer be equipable following Patch 6.0.
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: What the removal of high-quality items means for Final Fantasy XIV crafting

Anyone who has read my column here for any substantial length of time probably knows that one of my biggest axioms is to wait and see. There are lots of things that sound like bad ideas that actually get revealed as being better ideas than they might seem at first glance, and a lot of system changes that might be easy to judge based on preliminary information that later work out just fine upon a bit more play. This is as true for Final Fantasy XIV as any other game, and I try not to give in to knee-jerk conclusions.
NME

‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Dancer Job can be played on the Xbox Kinect

Someone has demonstrated how you can use an Xbox Kinect to play the Final Fantasy XIV Dancer Job, and it seems to work really well. Louis ‘Super Louis 64’ Hamilton, a content creator and Final Fantasy XIV player best known for thinking up creative ways to play the game, recently shared his latest idea on Twitter which saw him playing the Dancer Job using an Xbox Kinect (thanks, PCGamesN).
Siliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Save the Queen Quest Scrapped a Gabranth Fight for Varus

According to an interview with Famitsu, Yasumi Matsuno stated that there were plans for the player to fight Gabranth as he appears in Final Fantasy XIV sometime during the Save the Queen questline. In the interview, he revealed why they decided to change the fight so that the player would fight Varis zos Galvus instead. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
