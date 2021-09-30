Spotlight: George Tsaroff
While surveying and collecting specimens in the Aleutian Islands in 1871-1872 for the United States Coast Survey, later renamed the United States Coast and Geodetic Survey, naturalist William Healey Dall took under his wing George Tsaroff (1858-1880), an Unangan (Aleut) boy from Unalaska Island. The circumstances of how they met are unclear, although in a memorial tribute by Dall's mother, Caroline Healey Dall, she described Tsaroff as orphaned and living with abusive relatives at the time Dall took him into his care.siarchives.si.edu
