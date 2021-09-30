Where to buy Songbird (SGB) coin: its price has shot through the roof following the ongoing SGB airdrop

Wanaka Farm (WANA) token price is currently above $4.2. It has registered an 18% rise in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Wanaka Farm (WANA). As NFTs continue to gain popularity across the globe, Wanaka Farm (WANA), a new NFT game token has become the talk of the town. Besides the attractive features of the Wanaka farm platform, the upsurge in the value of the WANA token has attracted investors eyeing to invest in the new token for fear of being left out as it takes off for the future.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO