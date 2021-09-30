CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to buy Songbird (SGB) coin: its price has shot through the roof following the ongoing SGB airdrop

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of the Songbird (SGB) coin is currently trading at $0.5875. Its price has shot up by 56% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Songbird (SGB). The Songbird (SGB) has shot up 56% in the last 24 hours following the ongoing airdrop where different crypto exchanges including CoinFieldEX, Bitstamp, and Bitso are assisting by distributing the SGB token to their communities.

Where to buy QuickSwap (QUICK): the native token of the largest DApp on Polygon today

The price of the QuickSwap (QUICK) is currently at about $442.99. Its price has shot up by 27% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy QuickSwap (QUICK). QuickSwap (QUICK) has been making headlines after its recent bearish trend. Currently, the coin is on a bullish trend that is gaining momentum with time thus attracting the attention of crypto investors eyeing to add it to their portfolios.
Flare's Songbird Sees Its SGB Token Up 40% in 24 Hours

Songbird, the "sister chain" of Flare's (FLR) EVM-compatible blockchain, has succesfully distributed its core native asset, SGB. Here's how its trading began. In the first few hours after being listed on XRP-centric exchange Bitrue (BTR), Songbird's SGB token printed impressive gains. Today, on Sept. 30, 2021, it reached an all-time high over $0.71.
Where to buy MXC coin: it is up 70% in 24 hours as the global M2Pro and IoT miners network expands

The price of the MXC coin is currently trading at $0.03205. Its 24-hour trading volume is currently at $28,468,725. Here is a quick guide on where to buy the MXC coin. MXC coin is known for large market swings and this time around it is has just started on a bullish trend registering a rise of over 70% in the last 24 hours. Considering its previous movements, the current bull trend has attracted the attention of investors and most are rushing to add it to their crypto portfolios.
Where to buy Aidos Kuneen (ADK) coin: it is up 105% in 2 days signaling the onset of a bullish trend

The price of the Aidos Kuneen (ADK) token is currently at $0.9603. The bullish trend started on September 27. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Aidos Kuneen (ADK). Aidos Kuneen (ADK) coin price has shot up 105% in the last 24 hours following a small retracement that saw it slide to $0.9512 after hitting a high of $1.4616 on Sept. 28. The current bullish trend has caught the attention of many investors who believe the coin could be on a path to test its all-time high of $97.51 before the end of the year.
Where to buy Wanaka Farm (WANA): an NFT game token that has risen 46% in 7 days

Wanaka Farm (WANA) token price is currently above $4.2. It has registered an 18% rise in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Wanaka Farm (WANA). As NFTs continue to gain popularity across the globe, Wanaka Farm (WANA), a new NFT game token has become the talk of the town. Besides the attractive features of the Wanaka farm platform, the upsurge in the value of the WANA token has attracted investors eyeing to invest in the new token for fear of being left out as it takes off for the future.
Should you sell Lightspeed POS shares as Spruce Point Capital calls 80% downside?

Spruce Point Capital said Lightspeed POS shares could fall by 60%-80%on rising impairment risk. The stock plunged more than 10% following the investor note. LSPD shares opened trading at a steep price-sales ratio of 54.59 on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares fell by more than 10% after...
Top 3 beaten up cryptocurrencies to buy now

DOT, DOGE and ICP are at some of their lowest price points. With the reputation these tokens have, a price increase could be inevitable. This might be the perfect opportunity to jump in on these tokens before they get back up in value. Polkadot DOT/USD is an open-source sharding multichain...
Should you buy Tezos (XTZ) after it hit its latest all-time high value?

Tezos (XTZ) got up to its latest all-time high value of $9.12 on October 4. This token is appearing to grow, despite the entire market experiencing a lot of losses. Tezos is showing bullish signals and no signs of slowing down. Tezos XTZ/USD is a blockchain network based on smart...
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode 2021

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has breached the billion-dollar mark, with Bitcoin dominating 43.04 percent of the market. The crypto market has seen a massive surge in investors, many of them looking for the next 100x or 1000x coin. In this article, we will discuss the biggest and most promising crypto coins in the crypto space. Having solid use cases, below mentioned crypto coins have the potential to become the next cryptocurrency to explode and witness a surge in demand and market cap.
DappRadar report: NFT space generated $10.67B in trading volume during Q3

Blockchain industry reached 1.54 million daily Unique Active Wallets. UAWs connected to game dapps grew by 140% quarter-on-quarter. DeFi TVL reached $178.12 billion, up by 53.45% from the previous quarter. According to DappRadar’s quarterly blockchain industry report, the NFT space generated $10.67 billion in trading volume during the third quarter...
Ethereum price prediction for October 2021. Buy or Sell?

The Ethereum (ETH/USD) price was in a tight range during the weekend as investors waited for the next catalyst. The cryptocurrency is trading at $3,333, which is slightly below its weekend high of $3,485. Ethereum recovery rally stalls. Ethereum is a blockchain project that has grown to become the most...
