Where to buy Songbird (SGB) coin: its price has shot through the roof following the ongoing SGB airdrop
The price of the Songbird (SGB) coin is currently trading at $0.5875. Its price has shot up by 56% in the last 24 hours. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Songbird (SGB). The Songbird (SGB) has shot up 56% in the last 24 hours following the ongoing airdrop where different crypto exchanges including CoinFieldEX, Bitstamp, and Bitso are assisting by distributing the SGB token to their communities.invezz.com
Comments / 0