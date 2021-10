The bad news for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) just keeps getting worse -- and Facebook stock is down another 4.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT Monday. Granted, the whole stock market seems to be having a bad day today. The S&P 500 as a whole is down 1.5%, and growth stocks in particular seem to be taking it on the chin. Yet Facebook has problems of an entirely different order.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO