Olney, IL

OLNEY FFA WINS ANOTHER STATE CDE

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) Congratulations to the Olney FFA Chapter at Richland County High School as its Forestry team last Saturday finished in first place in the Illinois FFA State competition held down at SIU in Carbondale. Not only did the five member team win the State Forestry Career Development Event (CDE), but each of the members placed in the top fifteen individually, including Trenton Payne in 4th place, Jorri VanDyke in 5th, Kadyn Kuhn in 8th, Dane Steber in 10th, and Alexander Davis in 12th. The Forestry CDE consisted of seven practicums, including a written test over general forest knowledge, a map practicum over topography, a compass practicum requiring students to read distances and azimuths, a practicum over timber cruising and logging practices, a timber stand improvement practicum over forest management, plus equipment identification and tree identification. Congratulations to the Olney FFA Forestry team from Richland County High School in Olney.

